Mark Wahlberg protagonist of Stu, a film inspired by a true story

Mark Wahlberg will be the protagonist of the drama Stu, written and directed by the newcomer Rosalind Ross.

The actor will also be involved as a producer in collaboration with Stephen Levinson and Jordan Foss.

Stu movie plot details have not been revealed and Deadline it only reports that it is a project inspired in part by a true story and revolving around faith. The project has particularly involved Mark Wahlberg who has been managing its development for a couple of years. The actor was also impressed by Rosalind Ross who he considered the right person to tell this story. Shooting on the film is expected to begin next month.

Recent feature films Mark has worked on include Uncharted, starring Tom Holland, Arthur the King, Infinite and Joe Bell. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and is inspired by the true story of Joe Bell, a father from Oregon, who with his son embarked on a walk across the United States after the tragic death of his son Jadin, a role entrusted to Reid Miller. also because of the attacks of the bullies. Also in the cast is the actress Connie Britton in the role of Joe’s wife.