Marlon Pijuán, Isidoro from “Vivir del Cuento” asks that they not “believe everything”

Cuban actor Marlon Pijuán, Isidoro in the humorous “Vivir del Cuento”, wrote a very striking message on Twitter, at the stroke of midnight. Many believe that it is about the topic of the moment, the arrival of Luis Silva, Pánfilo, and his family in Miami this weekend. This was what he wrote.

Without labeling anyone, or naming the facts, the young actor pointed out on the Twitter social network. “Don’t believe everything the networks say,” he said with several wink emoticons and smiles in the message. All users agreed that he had to do with the news that made an impact yesterday, the arrival of Silva and his family in Miami, in the midst of a crisis in Cuba, where nearly 200,000 Cubans have emigrated to the United States.

That Silva could be the next in a long list of actors, athletes, doctors and ordinary citizens to arrive in Miami is not surprising. But apparently, what Pijuán is trying to say is that Silva is only passing through Miami and not to settle down. This was also confirmed by the independent media, CiberCuba.

“CiberCuba confirmed with close sources that they are indeed in Miami, but for a walk and shopping, just as he has done on previous trips. This newsroom tried to contact Silva, but, at the time of publishing this note, they have not received a response from the humorist, ”reads a note.

LUIS SILVA IN MIAMI

Before Pijuán’s message on social networks, presumably about the “suspicious” trip of Luis Silva and family to Miami, many users pointed out that it would only be necessary to wait a bit to see how this mess would end and if the comedian stayed or not in United States, as many hope.

“What I still don’t believe is what you do here”, “The worst farewells are those that are not said”, “I hope you don’t look bad … they are going to throw everything at you” or “If Panfilo leaves, what will happen to the humor on tv? My God”, were some of the comments on Pijuán’s publication.

The news of the arrival of Luis Silva with his family in Miami was first reported by the media outlet “Cuballama” and then others replied, but without ensuring that the reason for the visit was to completely settle. It will be necessary to see if in the course of this day, Luis Silva appears on his social networks and updates his status.