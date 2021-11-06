Mars, Curiosity discovers new organic molecules – Space & Astronomy

The NASA Curiosity rover has found traces of organic molecules on Mars that had never before been identified on the red planet: the discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, does not imply that there are signs of life, but shows that it is possible to trace molecules based on of carbon (the ‘building blocks’ of life) using an alternative investigation technique to the drill for drilling.

Curiosity first experimented with it in an effort to not interrupt its research after an unexpected drill block occurred at the end of 2016 while it was at the foot of Mount Sharp. Led by NASA technicians, the rover took some sand it had collected at Ogunquit Beach and placed it inside its on-board chemical laboratory, where it had nine sealed solvent tubes, which could be used to analyze nine samples throughout, looking for organic molecules.

NASA technicians were not sure if the sand could contain them in large quantities, but they decided to try to analyze them anyway, fearing that the drill could not return to action to take more samples. In the end the game was worth the candle, because traces of various organic molecules (such as ammonia and benzoic acid) were found and among these even some never before identified on Mars. Years later, the results of the analyzes were reviewed and published.