Mars Petcare researchers develop new quality of life assessment to determine well-being in dogs

Study published in Scientific Reports discusses new data-driven approach to measuring and quantifying canine well-being

LEICESTER, England, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Researchers at Mars Petcare, including the Waltham Petcare Science Institute and Banfield Pet Hospital®, have developed a quality of life (QoL) assessment that looks at the health and well-being of dogs. The assessment is based on a 32-item questionnaire for pet owners to report on their dogs’ behavior and activity. Once processed, the survey results provide a multifaceted view of a dog’s health and well-being, covering areas such as energy levels, happiness, mobility, sociability and appetite. A new study published in reports scientists supports the validity of this QoL assessment to measure and quantify the health and well-being of dogs.

“Well-being is a top priority for dog owners and veterinary professionals alike,” said Nefertiti Greene, president of Science and Diagnostics for Mars Petcare. “This evaluation will allow us to systematically collect dog health and wellness data, which has been shown to provide scientifically validated insights into pet health, ultimately furthering our goal: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.”

The report tested the validity of the assessment by contrasting the results of the owner survey with the medical records of Banfield’s the dogs studied. For example, energy and mobility scores were low in dogs with osteoarthritis; sociability and happiness domain scores decreased with advancing the dog’s life stage and the presence of chronic diseases; and appetite scores were low in dogs with chronic dental disease. The study results also suggest that this assessment can identify general discomforts that might otherwise go undetected when a dog is suffering from underlying pain that may not be readily identifiable.

“From a veterinarian’s perspective, QoL assessment will provide valuable insight into how veterinary care can help improve pet outcomes,” he said. Jennifer Welser, DVM, DACVO, Medical Director of Mars Veterinary Health. “Based on these insights, we have the potential to understand which treatments and interventions have a positive impact on the health and well-being of pets. Y they improve communication with owners about the health of their pets.”

Pending further validation, this QoL assessment can be used as the basis for digital tools to help dog owners and veterinary teams better monitor the well-being of canines at all stages of their lives.

For more information on the evaluation and study, visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-16315-y.

About the evaluation and study of Quality of life

The QoL questionnaire quantifies the dogs’ health and well-being in five domains of diurnal life and three of feeding routine. Daytime domains are classified as energy (the dog’s activity level); mobility (the underlying mechanical ability); relaxation (general tranquility and absence of fear and worry); happiness (the absence of sad and depressed behavior); and sociability (affectionate and loving behavior towards owners and other pets). Eating routine domains are classified as lax (calm behavior at mealtime, demonstrated by lack of stress); of interest (interest and enthusiasm for food); and satisfaction (extent to which the dog is full or satisfied after the meal).

The aim of the study was to develop a comprehensive assessment of canine quality of life that can be useful for a wide range of applications and can be used for large-scale data collection.

Data from 2,813 dogs were used to develop the QoL assessment, making it the largest study of its kind to date and ensuring that the analysis is suitable for use in the general dog population.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, innovative diagnostic programs, portable health monitoring, DNA testing and animal welfare, we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we have supported research into the incredible science of animal-human interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned, global company focused on being sustainable within a generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Waltham Petcare Science Institute

waltham is the scientific center of Mars Petcare. Our research teams work across multiple disciplines such as pet nutritional needs, dog and cat microbiomes, biomarkers of health and disease, and feeding behavior. We also support research in partnership with organizations around the world to understand how our relationship with pets can help both pets and their owners live healthy, happy lives together. The knowledge generated in waltham is vital to bringing to life the purpose of Mars Petcare: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. We are proud to share our key findings with the scientific community, making it possible for pets around the world to benefit from our work. Since our first scientific article more than 50 years ago, we have shared our expertise through more than 1,700 publications, including more than 600 peer-reviewed articles. In addition, our researchers collaborate with some of the world’s most renowned veterinary medicine and nutrition scientists. Learn more at Waltham.com.

About Banfield Pet Hospital®

Banfield Pet Hospital was founded in Portland, Oregon (USA) in 1955 and today is a pioneer in preventive veterinary care. It has more than 1,000 general veterinary hospitals in 42 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and Mexico. More than 3,600 Banfield veterinarians are committed to providing high-quality veterinary care to more than three million pets each year. Banfield collects data from each of these visits in the largest electronic veterinary health record system in the United States. Our goal is to be here for pets, people and society. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of centers, Banfield is committed to its purpose “A Better World for Pets”—A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS®—because pets create a better world for us. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the media hotline: (888) 355-0595.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division within Mars Petcare with more than 70,000 associates. It is dedicated to providing high-quality veterinary medical care to further its collective purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health network operates more than 2,500 veterinary clinics and diagnostic laboratories around the world, putting pets, people and the planet first. The Mars Veterinary Health network includes associates from AniCura, Antech, Asia Veterinary Diagnostics, Banfield, BluePearl, Linnaeus, Mount PleasantVCA, VES and VSH that demonstrate compassion and expertise by serving more than 25 million pet visits a year.

Learn more at marsveterinary.com. Press requiring additional information are invited to contact media.mvh@effem.com.

