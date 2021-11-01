Marseille banned for “violent and fascist” Lazio fans

Lazio fans will not be able to travel to Marseille for the Europa League match scheduled for Thursday. This was established by a decree of the French Ministry of the Interior, as reported by the newspaper La Provence. The prohibition concerns “individual or collective movements by any means, by anyone who claims to be a fan of the Lazio Sports Society, or behaves as such, between the French road, rail, port and airport crossings and the municipality of Marseille”. The measure is linked to the “violent behavior of some fans” of Lazio defined as “recurrent around stadiums and in city centers”. In the decree he also refers to the “repeated execution of fascist songs and the Nazi salute”.

SS Lazio: “We expect clarification from France and a clear position from Italy”

“The decision by the French Ministry of the Interior to ban Lazio fans from traveling to the city of Marseille as a precaution is not surprising and is in line with what the Italian authorities have already decided in the first leg. application of the ordinance on a national scale and its unjustifiable reasons (which was also reported on the national news): Lazio cannot accept a free offense to all the Biancoceleste fans and to the Company itself, which has always fought with actions violent behaviors and all types of discrimination are concrete, inside and outside the stadiums “. This is what we read in a note from the SS Lazio.

“The Lazio Sports Society – continues the note – has always put in place initiatives aimed at promoting the value principles of sport and overcoming all barriers of a social, cultural, economic, ethnic and religious nature, as has been widely recognized even at the highest level We have also seen that violence in stadiums is unfortunately still a widespread and worrying phenomenon, starting from what happened recently at the Velodrome in Marseille. We therefore expect a clarification from the French institutions and a clear stance of the our diplomacy towards expressions of indifference that should outrage all Italians, regardless of whether they are fans or not and the colors of their flags “.