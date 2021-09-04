Martin Scorsese and the Film Foundation: the importance of conserving cinema

Martin Scorsese on the set of Shutter Island

Those who attend film festivals and attend the screenings of restored classic films will have seen mentioned in the credits, at least once, the Film Foundation. An association that for three decades, under the aegis of Martin Scorsese, is committed to safeguarding the world’s cinematographic heritage, and to which the prestigious Karlovy Vary Festival in the Czech Republic has dedicated the retrospective of its fifty-fifth edition, held in attendance from 20 to 28 August. During the festival we had the opportunity to interview the Egyptian critic Joseph Fahim, who has been collaborating with the event for years and edited the tribute together with the artistic director Karel Och: “It was scheduled for last year, for the thirtieth anniversary of the Film Foundation, but then the pandemic came and the festival was skipped. We told ourselves that it was worth proposing this year, for the thirty-one years. The Film Foundation is a valuable ally of all festivals, and its work has also influenced ours with regard to the restoration of Czech films.”

What is the Film Foundation

Martin Scorsese gives directions on the set of Hugo Cabret

Created in 1990, the Film Foundation aims to restore and release films from the past, whether they are immortal classics or forgotten works. The public face of the initiative is Martin Scorsese, who often accompanies certain restorations around the world, but on the board of directors there are also Francis Ford Coppola and his daughter Sofia Coppola, Paul Thomas Anderson, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan. The World Cinema Project was born from two ribs of the organization, which deals with the restoration of lesser-known films produced outside the North American continent, and the African Film Heritage Project, which focuses on African cinema and makes it available to the local public who in many cases did not have the opportunity to see the titles in question. The global mission is to save cinema, all cinema, without discrimination of origin or genre.

Jack Nicholson and Martin Scorsese on the set of The Departed

And this is precisely what justifies the homage that Karlovy Vary wanted to pay to the initiative, without Scorsese’s active contribution but with his approval, as Fahim explained to us: “He gave his blessing, but the actual selection was mine and Karel’s. We wanted to democratize the offer, as the Film Foundation itself does, and redefine the concept of the canon of great films. It’s one thing I hate, the idea of ​​the classic canon, that some movies are more worth saving and watching. And judging by the reactions of the spectators we made the right choice. Already two years ago, when we dedicated the retrospective to Youssef Chahine, also projecting the first titles that hardly anyone knows, I noticed this public hunger for something different. It is a factor that we have also taken into account at the selection level for this year: thinking as a critic I happened to say that a certain film was very well known, and Karel replied that in Europe, or in the Czech Republic specifically, it was not like that. .”

Ten restorations

Michael Curtiz

Karlovy Vary’s homage to the Film Foundation consisted of ten films, spanning from 1934 to 1991. A disparate selection, including Mexican horror films and documentaries shot in Morocco, which required considerable work to obtain copies in some cases, according to Fahim: “The Film Foundation oversaw the restoration, but does not own the rights to any of the films, and it was necessary to negotiate with the individual entitled. Most of the time it is the production or distribution company, but there are cases like that of Edward Yang [noto regista taiwanese morto nel 2007, n.d.r.], where the widow manages everything.“Another complication, whether to project on film or digitally:”We would have liked to have done more screenings in 35mm, but for a number of factors it was only possible with two of the American films, The Breaking Point and A wife.“The first of the aforementioned titles, directed by Michael Curtiz and based on a text by Hemingway, opened the entire retrospective, inside the Grand Hall (the main hall of the festival), at 8.30 am.”It was a great thrill to see the room full at that hour“commented Fahim,”because it means that there are those who got up at 7.30 to see a semi-unknown film from 1950.”

Silence: Martin Scorsese during the shoot

A great success especially for someone who, by his admission, loves to go to the cinema especially to (re) see the cinema of the past: “Getting the audience back in attendance was great, because the collective experience really improves our relationship with these films. Spending a year and a half watching them on platforms like MUBI or Criterion Channel isn’t the same thing, and viewers have proven it by flocking to them. The curious thing is that festival retrospectives generally attract more audiences than regular film library programming, who knows why.“Is there a title you are particularly proud of, in terms of hospitality?”I would say Putney Swope, by Robert Downey Sr. [una satira sul mondo della pubblicità negli USA, n.d.r.]. Karel had never seen it before, I sent him a link and he commented that it was among the weirdest things he had ever seen. It is the only one of the films on the program that I didn’t have to push particularly on social media, people found it on their own and all the screenings were sold out.”

