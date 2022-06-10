Marvel: 12 actors who went unnoticed in the MCU

Playing in a film from the Marvel team, even a small role that goes more or less unnoticed, is definitely a trend in Hollywood… The proof by twelve!



1. Olivia Munn

+ The bubbly Olivia Munn made an appearance in Iron Man 2, as a reporter named Chess Roberts. Since then, she has integrated the Marvel stable since she became Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. We will soon find her in Marvel’s Hit-Monkey series. Read more © Agency – Bestimage / Marvel Studios

Which American actor wouldn’t like to be part of the Marvel Universe? Love it or hate it, it’s a fact: superhero movies are hotter than ever in Hollywood. So much so that even an actor like Michael Douglas, who we don’t really associate with the Marvel team, finally agreed to play in a film like Ant-Man. In fact, it’s so trendy that some actors and actresses are even ready to settle for a very small role, even if it means going unnoticed; history, no doubt, to be able to say: “I was there”‘.

Let’s take the example of a film like the Guardians of the Galaxy. You most certainly know that Vin Diesel lends his voice to the character of Groot; disney has more than widely communicated on it. But did you know that Nathan Fillion also gives voice to a character? thatOlivia Munnthe future Psylocke of X-Men: Apocalypsemade a brief appearance in Iron Man 2 ?

Here is a small compilation file of ten actors and actresses embarked on board the Marvel adventure that you might not have noticed.