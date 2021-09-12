Marvel: all the movies and series after Shang-Chi | Cinema

arrived at the cinema a few days ago and had a very important role in the world cinema scene for Marvel Studios in light of the farewell to hybrid distribution in streaming and in theaters.

A few hours ago the news came that after the excellent box office debut of the film with Simu Liu, Disney has officially decided to reserve an exclusive distribution window for cinema for all its films until the end of the year. A decision that concerns one of the most anticipated films ever, Eternals, which will be the next Marvel project after that What If, still ongoing on Disney +.

Here is a summary of all the projects currently in the pipeline of the House of Ideas.

Eternals – November 5th

There are not even two months left before the arrival of the Eternal on the big screen. The film, due to the postponements due to the Covid-19 emergency, has already been ready for many months. A thousand curiosities for the latest work by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, the first blockbuster for the director of Nomadland.

Hawkeye – November 24, 2021

Finished Loki, the one of Hawkeye will be the next Marvel series live-action to return to Disney +. Additional filming is underway in Toronto, a bunch of images came from the set, and the first photo was released in the summer. Only the trailer is missing. The project was defined “immersed in the atmosphere Christmas “ and considering that it will be on the air throughout the month of December, the definition seems fitting.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

It’s not exactly a Marvel Studios project, but being a collaboration with Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home It is effectively the most anticipated Marvel film of the year judging by the reactions to the first trailer. Additional shooting has already taken place in August, so only the last part of post-production is missing for the release scheduled for December.

Ms Marvel – 2021/2?

It had been billed as a 2021 series, but saw that Hawkeye will end on December 29 and in light of the absence of any announcements, it just looks like to see the series of Ms. Marvel we will have to wait for the 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – March 23, 2022

There is the strictest secrecy about the processing: no significant photos or videos from the set have leaked or shots from behind the scenes. Additional filming is underway (Elizabeth Olsen has already finished) and in the meantime curiosity increases after more and more electrifying statements (Benedict Cumberbatch has recently defined the “most ambitious” project of No Way Home).

Moon Knight – 2022

Filming took place in Budapest, we saw behind-the-scenes videos and perhaps a potential first look at the protagonist’s costume. In the cast of the series Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy, Dina Shihabi, Alexander Cobb, Gaspard Ulliel, Loic Mabanza.

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 4, 2022

The project has already been called even crazier than Thor: Ragnarok, even more comical and hilarious, but also dramatic. Filming began at the end of January 2021 in Australia and ended in June, directed by Taika Waititi. After principal photography ends, Christian Bale was notified in August as Gorr. One of the most interesting aspects of the process is that the film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian.

Loading... Advertisements

She-Hulk – 2022

Filming of She-Hulk are finished in August, so this is another Disney + series already in post-production in view of the release in 2022. The series will not only offer us a new superheroine, Tatiana Maslany who plays the protagonist Jennifer Walters, but will show two historical Marvel faces: Mark Ruffalo, who will again play Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Tim Roth in the role of Emil Blonsky / Abomination, starring in the film released in theaters in 2008 and returned for a cameo in Shang-Chi.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

The shooting of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are underway in Atlanta, Georgia. We have already seen the first shots from the set with Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri), but especially with Dominique Thorne, who will debut as Riri Williams, that is Ironheart, right in this sequel directed by Ryan Coogler. Soon, then, it will have a series of its own.

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

Filming of The Marvels, sequel to Captain Marvel, left in London a few weeks ago. This time we will find Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) accompanied by Iman Vellani, which will make its small-screen debut in the series of Ms. Marvel on Disney +. There will also be in the cast Teyonah Parris, in the role of Monica Rambeau. Monica already appeared in the first film, set in the nineties, she was the daughter of Maria (Lashana Lynch) and was played by a child: Akira Akbar. Parris played an adult Monica in the WandaVision series, which arrived January 15, 2021 on Disney +. In the cast we will find Samuel L. Jackson, who has already started shooting her scenes ahead of her appearance in Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion – 2022

The official status is not there yet, but it seems that the filming of Secret Invasion left in secret to London. The story will feature Nick Fury and Talos, again with the faces of Samuel L. Jackson And Ben Mendelsohn. Next to them, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The comic event series deals with a Skrull faction that has been infiltrating Earth for years.

As the production is taking place in London at the same time as The Marvels, it would not surprise us if the two projects ended up being extremely connected.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Again this is a project being shot in London. All the cast of the first two films are back, albeit this time with Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. Also Peyton Reed’s film, after Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, it will take Stagecraft. Both directors got to know the technology right on the set of the Star Wars series for Disney +.

In the film we will find Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror after an appearance in the series of Loki.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

The film will close James Gunn’s trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy. Actors like Dave Bautista have already made it clear that the film will represent the formal farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the shooting of the third film, which will start in November and end in May, one will also be shot Christmas special written and directed by James Gunn, which will be shown on Disney + at Christmas 2022.

Scheduled

Armor Wars with Don Cheadle (series)

with Don Cheadle (series) Ironheart with Dominique Thorne (series)

with Dominique Thorne (series) The fantastic Four with Jon Watts directing (film)

with Jon Watts directing (film) Blade (film) – Filming will start in 2022

(film) – Filming will start in 2022 Deadpool 3 (film) – Filming could start in 2022

(film) – Filming could start in 2022 Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie (film) – The actor recently signed the contract.

with Anthony Mackie (film) – The actor recently signed the contract. Wakanda with Danai Gurira (series)

Dates already set

Marvel Studios as usual have gone ahead and have already set the dates for all the next films.

July 28, 2023

6 October 2023

November 10, 2023

February 16, 2024

May 3, 2024

July 26, 2024

November 8, 2024

What do you think? What is the project you are looking forward to the most?