Marvel Confirms ‘Nova’ As Next Project

Richard Rideralso know as Not goingwill join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. dead line has confirmed the development of the project with the collaboration of the writer of Moon Knight, Saber Pirzada.

Article continues after advertisement

Nova and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Not going debuted in an edition of Super Adventures on 1976. This was part of the nova corps intergalactic space force and had superhuman powers: strength, flight and endurance. The Nova Corps appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy and they were in charge of guarding the gem of power. However, Nova didn’t clash with many of the characters we know from the MCU. With whom if she that she meets are the Skrullsimportant members in previous and upcoming Marvel productions: Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) and the limited series Secret Invasionwhere we are likely to see Emilia Clarke What Verkane.

Emilia Clarke

It is not known whether it will be a series or a feature film. What is clear is that it will be Kevin Feig, president of Marvel Studios, who produces it. What’s more, Know Pirzada will be in charge of the script of the adaptation of the superhero. This will be his next project in the franchise after having participated in Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and scheduled for release on March 30th.

In the last decade they have been arriving rumors about the possible production of Not going. In 2018, during the tour of Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feig said that Nova was among the characters who had a most immediate potential for the study. However, he did not specify whether she was referring to Richard Rider or Sam Alexander. This goes back to 2014when feige he also stated his interest in the character at various press conferences.

Article continues after advertisement

Now yes, we know with all certainty that we will be able to meet Not going. Specifically, to Richard Rider. However, it seems that the production of the project would not start until 2023.