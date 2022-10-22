Marvel is eyeing Adam Driver for ‘Fantastic Four’

The Oscar-nominated actor could join the MCU becoming one of the unexpected signings

One of the rumors that is hitting hard within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that the producers of said company are negotiating with Adam Driverto be part of the tape fantastic four. This information was released on the podcast The Hot Mic, where the journalist Jeff Sneider revealed that he had heard that the actor who starred in the film The House of Guccihe met with Kevin Page the last summer.

If the proposal materializes, Driver would probably be playing the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. That would mean that John Krasinski, he would not repeat the role he already played in Doc Strange. And therefore, that version would be a proper iteration of the Illuminati Universe.

Doctor Doom, also a big possibility

Sneider mentioned that he had also heard rumors about Driver playing Marvel Studios’ Doctor Doom in Fantastic Four. That would fit much better than the role of Reed Richards.

If Driver ended up playing Doctor Doom, the movie of Matt Shakman, he would already have his villain selected and it would be a great casting success. And if there’s one thing that suits Adam, it’s villainous roles, since in Star Wars he was praised for his portrayal of kylo.

On the other hand, John Krasinski would remain as Mr. Fantastic and only three more actors would be needed to close the circle. Besides “in a recent interview” the actress Emily Blunt(Krasinski’s wife), said that her husband was excited by the possibility of returning to his role as the leader of the Fantastic Four, so it is very likely that Marvel executives will consider him again to reprise the character.

Marvel Fandom

Finally, the communicator stressed that the information came from a casting source, so he cannot say that it is completely true; however, he decided to believe this person since “The rumor smells too good.” However, Jeff Sneider recently revealed that Harrison Ford was going to join Marvel Studios. And “this week” said news was confirmed, so faith is not lost that we will see the actor in his debut in the universe of super heroes and villains of the MCU.

It may interest you: The Crown: This will be the death of Lady Di on Netflix

VR