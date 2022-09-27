Marvel releases the first trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’, with Emilia Clarke and Samuel L. Jackson

that the convention Disney’s D23 is being a success is undeniable, because The House of the Mouse has not stopped grabbing headlines with its latest and very famous premieres.

This convention is a biannual event organized by the Disney media group in the Californian city of Anaheim and in which more than 65,000 people have gathered this year until Sunday afternoon to be the first people to know what’s new in Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars or Disney Animation for the next course.

On this second day, which took place this Saturday, it was the turn of Marvel Studios and has taken the opportunity to reveal one of its best kept ‘secrets’.

Its about ‘Secret Invasion’ trailerthe series starring Samuel L Jackson like Nick Fury and other stars like Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman or Cobie Smulders.

What do we know about ‘Secret Invasion’?

As already announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, ‘Secret Invasion’ will unite Fury and Talos, a character featured in ‘Captain Marvel’, in a dark thriller for stop the alien invasion of the Skrulls.

Apparently the Skrulls they would have infiltrated all the institutions of power and superhero sets.

The Skrulls are a alien race capable of shapeshifting who first appeared in ‘Fantastic Four’. Additionally, they are known to have always been at war with the Kree, a race that is almost identical to humans, save for their blue skin.

If we take into account the original comic, which was published in 2008, it is about a great conspiracy where the Skrulls acted as double agendas of his empire.

What’s more, they would pose as heroes and villains to pave the way for the arrival of the Skrull Empire and his conquest of Earth.

