Marvel’s Avengers disappointing, Square Enix admits failure

just over a year has passed since the launch of Marvel’s Avengers and today we can say with certainty that the latest effort of Crystal Dynamics was a real disappointment.

It was not just for Marvel Comics gamers and fans, but for Marvel Comics as well Square Enix, which in a recent statement had to admit the failure of the ambitious superhero title. Nonetheless, the Japanese publisher continue to believe in the GaaS model (Game as a Service), the same one that – according to critics – drowned the Marvel production.

Square Enix: “Avengers didn’t have the success we wanted”

According to official sales figures, in November 2020 Square Enix had sold ‘only’ three million copies of Marvel’s Avengers, or 60% of the publisher’s estimate: the flop cost a whopping 6.5 billion yen, or nearly 63 million dollars. It should be specified that the budget allocated for the development of the action / adventure was around 100 million dollars.

After the millionaire losses, Square Enix decided to comment on the bankruptcy of the project entrusted to Crystal Dynamics. It does so through the words of Yosuke Matsuda, president of the Tokyo-based company: “We have overcome a number of unexpected difficulties in the final phase of game development, including the need to move to work from home due to the pandemic.”, explains Matsuda in reference to the health emergency that has significantly hindered most videogame productions. “We were able to overcome these challenges and release the game, but sadly it hasn’t been as successful as we would have liked.

As we said, the choice to rely on the typical GaaS formula may have been Square Enix’s bankruptcy move, but Matsuda does not seem to agree. “Although the new challenge we faced with this title produced a disappointing result, we are confident that the GaaS approach will grow in importance as the game becomes more service oriented, said the president of Square Enix. We specify that, in recent months, Marvel’s Avengers been updated with numerous DLCs that have expanded the amount of content of the game – deemed insufficient at the time of launch dating back to September 2020.

“The way we go about creating new experiences by incorporating this trend into our development process a key question that we will have to answer going forward. Square Enix therefore places total trust in the GaaS model, as well as in the post-launch support of Marvel’s Avengers. Recall that the action / adventure recently welcomed Black Panther and, from next November 30th, will allow players to impersonate as well Spider-Man – in this case, the add-on dedicated to Spider-Man will be a PlayStation exclusive.

During the development of Marvel’s Avengers the Crystal Dynamics team was joined by Eidos Montreal. On October 26, the Canadian software house launched another game set in the Marvel comic universe, the one dedicated to the Guardians of the Galaxy. As Push Square reports, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy you positioned in second place in the ranking of best-selling titles in the United Kingdom; only FIFA 22 managed to do better.

