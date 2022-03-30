Massacre in Michoacán, Mexico: 20 people executed in the clandestine palenque of Zinapécuaro | cockfight | WORLD

A massacre at a cockfighting venue, attributed to clashes between organized crime gangs, left at least 20 dead in the Mexican state of Michoacan (west), authorities reported Monday.

The shootings broke out on Sunday night in a palenque in the town of Jarsa space for cockfights, concerts and popular dances.

“It was a massacre of one group against another in a clandestine palenque where they were and they came and shot at the attendees and unfortunately there were many dead “Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday.

“A team (from the government) has already left there, for the investigation and to address the issue”added the president in his usual morning conference.

In a video recorded by a resident of the place, the bursts are heard. A truck can also be seen crossing the access road to the square.

This is how you live a “settling of accounts” in #Michoacan It was lived by a lady from #zinapecuaro that he even had to open his house to protect people. But the authority says that it was a confrontation between gangs…. I hope that with that we will not “normalize” violence. @lopezobrador_ pic.twitter.com/ShgqZe6EhG – Fay Cortes (@Rafa_Cortes12) March 28, 2022

“OMG! There’s a shootout here where they do the dances! It is awful!”says a woman in a voice of anguish in the recording posted on Facebook.

“Many shouts, insults are heard,” he adds, while recounting the flight of people to the upper part of the sector in the middle of the darkness.

Police personnel guard the place where 20 people were murdered in a palenque in the community of La Tinaja, in the municipality of Zinapecuaro, state of Michoacán, Mexico. (EFE/ Ivan Villanueva).

The Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement the discovery of 19 bodies (16 men and three women), who “presented wounds caused by gunshots”.

He later confirmed that another man died while being transferred for medical attention.

In addition, he added that five other people were injured and taken to hospitals.

Elements of the National Guard and soldiers of the Mexican Army patrol the surroundings of a property where illegal cockfights take place and where at least 20 people were killed. (ENRIQUE CASTRO / AFP).

Drugs, fuel and avocados

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that it was informed at 10:30 p.m. local time (04:30 GMT on Monday) of a “aggression perpetrated against those attending a palenque”.

The authorities are working “with the aim of capturing those responsible for the violent acts recorded in a clandestine palenque in Zinapecuaro (municipality to which it belongs jars), where there are several wounded and deceased, ”said the Secretary of Public Security of Michoacan.

Mexico It is immersed in a spiral of violence that has left some 340,000 dead – mostly attributed to actions of organized crime – since 2006 when a military anti-drug offensive was deployed.

The state of Michoacán and neighboring Guanajuato are two of the states with the most violence in Mexico, due to the war between rival gangs involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities. like trading stolen fuels.

Michoacan as well It is the largest avocado-producing region in the world. and the threats made by telephone last month against a US inspector in the area caused the United States to suspend Mexican exports of that fruit for more than a week.

In this state, an armed group murdered between 10 and 17 people during a wake in Februaryaccording to press reports, in an attack attributed to the confrontation between rival gangs.

“It is a possible revenge between groups linked to organized crime, which depend on the same criminal structure known as Jalisco New Generation Cartel”the undersecretary of federal Public Security, Ricardo Mejía, had said then.

The government was unable to determine the number of deaths in that massacre due to the absence of bodies, but the genetic profiles of at least eleven people were found at the scene.

In 2021, Michoacan recorded 2,732 murders, equivalent to just over 8% of the 33,315 intentional homicides that occurred throughout Mexico.

On March 10, the mayor of the municipality of Eagle on Michoacan, César Valencia, was shot to death when he was in a city hall van. Later, the lifeless body of one of the members of the official’s work team was found.

