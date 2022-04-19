Math books create controversy in Florida

Miami – The Florida Department of Education has rejected 54 math textbooks for including “critical race theory” and “social-emotional learning,” a move that has been criticized for political reasons.

Geometry and algebra have not been left out of the controversial decisions of the Floridian Government, headed by the Republican governor, Ron DeSantisand last Friday it was announced that 41% of the 132 books submitted for schools from first to twelfth grade had been rejected.

This Monday the writers’ organization PEN America criticized this measure, considering that the “educational gag orders” already reach a wide variety of educational materials, including mathematics..

This rejection “raises serious concerns about whether these decisions are made based on pedagogy or politics,” said Jeremy Young, manager of Freedom of Expression and the education program at PEN America.

This decision by the state government is added to the recent approval by the regional Legislature of a controversial bill that prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms and gives parents the right to sue schools where this teaching is given.

“Race theory” is a set of notions and concepts used to understand and address inequality and racism in the United States, while “social emotional learning” (SEL) seeks to develop in the student “self-awareness, self-control and interpersonal skills for school success.

The figure of 41% of rejected books is a “record”, as recognized by the Florida Department of Education itself, and a good part of them, whose titles were not disclosed, was due to the fact that “they incorporate prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies ”, including critical race theory.

In the books presented for the primary education cycle, the rejection rate was 71%.

State Representative Carlos Smith also criticized this measure and considered in a message on Twitter that DeSantis has turned classrooms into a “political battlefield.”

PEN America indicated that the “merit” of mathematics textbooks should be evaluated in terms of the “effectiveness with which they help students learn mathematical concepts”.

This decision came days after DeSantis enacted the controversial law popularly known as “Don’t Say Gay,” which prohibits teachers from addressing gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms between kindergarten and third grade.

From that grade of primary education both issues will be addressed in an “age-appropriate” way.

And it also adds to the increasing number of school books that are being banned in public centers nationwide.

According to PEN America, Florida is the third state in the country – behind Texas and Pennsylvania – with the highest number of titles banned in schools, which mostly deal with sexual orientation and gender, racial, ethnic or religious identity.

The most “censored” author, according to this organization, is Maia Kobabe, for supposedly explicit images of sex in her graphic and autobiographical novel “Gender Queer: a Memoir” about sexual identity, but it also includes “Maus”, the graphic novel of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Art Spiegelman about the Jewish holocaust.

Among the writers most affected by these decisions at the national level are Andrés Miedoso, author of “Desmond Cole Ghost Patrol”, and Ashley Hope Pérez, for her novel “Out of Darkness” (2015), which narrates a love story between a teenage girl Mexican American and a young African American.