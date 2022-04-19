Matías Almeyda registered sad numbers in the MLS with San José

Jonathan Collazo

Mexico City / 04.18.2022





His departure from San Jose Earthquakes has sounded the name of Matias Almeyda as successor of Michel Leano on the bench Chivaseven in national teams such as Chile and Colombia, which could not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

And although his coaching career has been successful, with titles in his first three clubs: Banfield, River Plate and the Sacred Flock, their latest adventure in the United States league It has been the grayest for the 48-year-old strategistwho began his career as technical director in 2011 in the second division with the Millonarios.

In the three full seasons he was in charge of San José, the Argentine strategist recorded a percentage of effectiveness of 40 percent, obtaining 124 points of the 309 that he played in front of, a Californian team, which could only qualify for the first round of the Final Phase in the 2020 MLS season.

I would like to thank @SJEarthquakes for this time together, thanks to the fans, managers, employees and John Fisher for their trust, thanks to all the players for their dedication and thanks to @MLS for giving me this wonderful opportunity. – Matías Jesús Almeyda (@peladoalmeyda) April 18, 2022

In 2019 the team was eliminated in eighth place in the Western Conference and in the 2021 campaign he could not qualify either finishing in 13th position. In the seven games he coached in 2022 left the club in last place with only three of 21 disputed points.

With Chivas, the team he arrived at in 2015, he left an effectiveness of 52 percent, crowning it with a Liga MX titletwo Copa MX championships and a Concacaf Champions League title.

In Argentina he won two championships in the second division with the Banfield and River Plate, teams that returned to the first division. With the Millionaires he left a productivity of 60 percent and with the Drill team 54 percent.

