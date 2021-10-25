Matrix Resurrections: the official synopsis sheds light on the plot

The official synopsis of Matrix Resurrections, published on the Warner Bros. website, anticipates a stronger, more solid and more dangerous Matrix than ever.

There official synopsis from Matrix Resurrections appeared on the Warner bros website. sheds light on some dark points of the plot of the new chapter of the sci-fi saga anticipating that the new Matrix will be “stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever”.

Matrix Resurrections: Carrie-Anne Moss in an image from the first trailer of the film

The WB official website, which also contains a ‘For Your Consideration’ section in anticipation of the awards season, reads: “In a world where there are two realities – the everyday and what lies beneath the surface – Thomas Anderson will have to choose whether to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice is the only way to be in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than before “.

As our analysis of the Matrix Resurrections trailer anticipates, in the film directed by Lana Wachowski alone we will find Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the roles of Neo and Trinity. Also in the cast are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt.

