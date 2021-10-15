News

Matt Damon sells his house in Los Angeles for 17.2 million euros

Cambridge native Matt Damon is about to become a New Yorker. Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are selling their seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. The asking price is really crazy, 17.2 million euros at the current exchange rate ..

Advertising agent Eric Haskell in charge of it told the Wall Street Journal that the couple are selling the house because they plan to make New York their main home. The couple bought a $ 16 million penthouse in Brooklyn in 2019. Described as a “Zen-inspired architectural masterpiece,” Matt Damon’s home features modern touches including an atrium with vaulted mahogany ceilings. The kitchen looks like a chef’s, with custom cabinets, Bluestone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Alexis Adams / The Agency
Then a large room with glass walls to create an indoor-outdoor living and dining experience. Elsewhere in the house, amenities include a games room, bar, gym, media room, and wine tasting and storage room. The master bedroom, meanwhile, has a private terrace, double walk-in closet, a massage room, and a spa-style bathroom with soaking tub and large shower.

Alexis Adams / The Agency
Outside, the 0.68-acre estate features a large pool and spa, waterfall, koi pond, large children’s play area and Hawaiian-inspired lanai, with covered lounge and terrace for alfresco dining. . “It’s like a tropical retreat,” Haskell told WSJ. “You don’t feel like you’re in Southern California anymore.” In addition to losing proximity to Hollywood with the move, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso will leave a good friend: the Pacific Palisades neighborhood is also home to Ben Affleck, who bought a $ 19.25 million mansion in 2018.

Alexis Adams / The Agency
Meanwhile, Damon and Barroso’s new neighbors will be fellow Massachusetts actor John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt. The couple bought an 11 million dollar condo in the same Brooklyn building in 2019.

