Matthijs de Ligt reveals what stood out for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt, the new Bayern Munich signing, has shed light on his experience alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, his former Juventus team-mate.

The Dutch footballer notably spoke of the Portuguese international’s “hunger” to win more trophies and break records, when he has won almost everything in his career.

The Dutch international raved about Cristiano Ronaldo during his interaction with Bayern Munich official media. Reflecting on his brief career at Juventus, the Dutch international said he was “grateful” to have played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and to have learned so much from his other seniors at Juventus.

De Ligt said:

“It was a good experience because I learned a lot not only as a footballer but also as a person. When you see these champions every day, how they train and take care of their bodies, how they perform…. It motivates you enormously. »

He added that Ronaldo is always hungry, like a “19-year-old” just starting his career, even though he has almost every major trophy in his cupboard. He also said:

“I am grateful and happy that I was allowed to play there for three years. Particularly noticeable was Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunger. He’s won it all, several Ballons d’Or, the Champions League five times and every major league he’s played in – but he still has that greed in him, like he’s a 19-year-old just starting out. his career. »

The former Ajax defender previously said he joined Juventus at Ronaldo’s request in 2019. The pair spent two years together playing for the Italian club, winning a Serie A title and the the Italian Supercup among a few other national trophies.

The Dutch international joined the Bundesliga champions earlier this season on a five-year deal for an initial reported fee of €67m, with the potential to add up to €80m on top.

