Mauricio Martínez denounces harassment of Toño Berumen

After what sasha sokol break the silence and accuse Louis of Llano of abusing her when they had a love relationship, when she had 14 years and the 39another actor decided to report a case of harassment.

It was through your account. Twitterthat the actor and singer Mauricio Martinez denounced Tono Berumenwho, according to his testimony, harassed him, “The same year as ‘Operación Triunfo’ I studied for six months at the CEA. A colleague who knew that he also sang introduced me to Toño Berumen, ask him how it went the day he lost his hand where he didn’t owe that pig. I was a 23 year old adult and I was able to defend myself. But how many don’t? the actor pointed out.

Let us remember that Toño Berumen was one of the main promoters of talent in the 90s and was in charge of bringing groups like Kairo, Mercurio and magnetso the famous wrote several texts in the social network, which give details of what happened, “That’s why I don’t believe Verástegui at all. He is still in contact with Berumen and they become the perpetual candle”, assured.

Berumen has been involved with the Mexican Catholic Church, as he was part of the Sistine Chapel project in Mexico. In addition, he was one of the main characters that made possible the visit of Pope Benedict XVI to our country in 2012.“Toño even worked, or works with the Vatican, but he had a camera in the bathroom to see young people bathing. Nobody tells me. I saw it with my own eyes,” added the actor.

“The cameras were in the bathroom of the office of that subject that it is better not even to name. I repeat, I was an adult and it did not happen to adults. I left there. But I hope his victims do dare to denounce him. Period”. He said and hours later added new details of how the sexual assault happened.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Toño Berumen has been accused of harassing and intimidating singers, as a series of testimonies previously came to light that accused Berumen of sexual harassment, attempted abuse.

“I went to Antonio Berumen’s office in 2002. I was arriving in Mexico City after studying in New York and was looking for a representative to sign a record deal. I knew he was influential at the time. That’s why I agreed to go on the date.”the singer pointed out in another Twitter thread.

“His office was in his houseThat’s why there was a shower in the bathroom. After interviewing me, he asked me to sing a song for him. I really wanted to urinate and I went to the bathroom and that’s when I realized that there was a camera pointing at the shower, I went out quite nervous and sang. He told me ‘you are very tense; why don’t you take a bath?’, my stomach turned. In that she wanted to massage my neck and in the blink of an eye, her hand was already where she didn’t have to be. I pushed him and ran away.”the actor pointed out.

Mauricio assured that he had remembered the subject for many years until he read the thread of Sasha Sokol. In addition, he indicated that it is a topic that he has worked on in therapy, “This has been a topic that I have dealt with in therapy because it does feel very unpleasant after something like that. But it is not compared to sexual abuse or a relationship of years. But today, with a little more maturity, and with the example of the brave Sasha, I dared to talk about it.”