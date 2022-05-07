Mauricio Ochmann is already a father-in-law and reveals if he is jealous

Mauricio Ochmann living a complicated childhood since he was given up for adoption and was in several foster homes in the United States, on multiple occasions he has commented on how dedicated he is to exercising his role as a father both with her firstborn Lorenza as with the daughter she shares with Aislinn Derbez, Kailani.

Recently in a meeting with the media, the “Qué despadre” actor revealed that at 38 he is already a father-in-law due to his eldest daughter, who It was the result of his first marriage to the lawyer María José del Valle Prieto.

“She already has her boyfriend, everything is fine”, Aislinn Derbez’s ex-husband revealed with laughter. In addition, the interpreter of “El Chema” revealed how he is like a father-in-law.

“The truth is that well, the truth is that I am very calm, I have always wanted my daughters to feel confident, that they feel the support and love of their father”the movie heartthrob revealed that he is not jealous because he prefers that his daughters trust him and tell him about their lives.

Mauricio Ochmann changed his life 180 degrees when he became a father

And it is thatn interview for TiempoX, Mauricio Ochmann revealed that his life has taken a 180-degree turn since he became a father since, for example, his career has lately focused on romantic comedies since he does not want to spread stories about drug trafficking.

“That is, I did change 180 degrees my way of living when it comes to being a father. It has made me a better human being,” he revealed in an interview for the premiere of “What a mess.”