Max Stand, the perfect accessory for AirPods Max… which was long in coming

On February 13, 2021 I bought my AirPods Max. After a few weeks with them I convinced myself that making them so simple that they don’t even turn off and on, but when you take them out of your head they go into sleep mode (or ultra-low power sleep with their unique cover), was somewhat frustrating, since that for everyday use the process of the cover was uncomfortable, and without it it became common to find them without a battery. Nothing new for Apple Pencil users, by the way.

The point is that by March I was already looking for some booth that would allow charging them to always have them with battery. Ideally, with some magnetic connector, like the resurrected MagSafe of Macs. And I found it, but not for sale, but as a promotional campaign. crowdfunding on Kickstarter. maxstandfrom the company Floating Pixels.

Tripling the fundraising goal

His initial goal was $35,000. In a week they had already achieved 85,000. I was number 1,107 to support them. By the time the deadline month ended, in mid-April, more than 1,300 people had endorsed them with a total of $103,000. The estimated delivery date was May 2021, one month after the end of the campaign.

A few days after the financing ended, they sent us a form to indicate the color in which we wanted to receive the base, since they were going to build it to match the five colors in which the AirPods Max arrive. A nice detail.



The five colors in which the Max Stand arrives, matching the colors of the AirPods Max.

Everything seemed to be going smoothly, until he was pushed. In May, they reported a first delay caused by having to find another supplier for the magnetic connector, and from then on, various problems occurred that resulted in “we do not have the capacity to offer a new estimated date for deliveries.”

When you buy from Amazon you can expect specific deadlines, and if a failure occurs, a response from the company. When a project is backed by a Kickstarter, the rules change, and that’s where how each project handles its various delays comes into play.

In the case of Floating Pixels, communication was constant, and transparency, total, informing step by step of each achievement that they were able to carry out, or of each new problem that had to be faced. Let’s remember, a project launched in the midst of a global pandemic, with a shortage of components and with a global logistics problem caused by the increase in the cost of transport and containers.

Eleven months after opening the campaign on Kickstarter and nine after the original estimated date for the first deliveries, the Max Stand arrived. He did it with something advertised, two cablesone USB-C to USB-C for the boothand another magnetic USB-C to charge the AirPods Max away from home without having to take the booth or go removing and putting the magnetic adapter. And also with something unannounced, a second magnetic adapterwhich is convenient considering how small it is and how easy it seems to get lost at some point.



Detail of the AirPods Max resting on the Stand and its USB-C power supply.



Detail of the magnetic connector attached to the AirPods Max, with the stand in the background.

This is the long story of an accessory that, seen in perspective, could well have been part of the product itself; might as well have been included by Apple. Of course, the experience with this booth It greatly improves Apple’s proposal with the cover, a mandatory place to avoid running out of battery in a short time. And it also improves the Lightning cable charging process, something that many of us left behind a long time ago thanks to the inclusion of Qi first and MagSafe later on the iPhone and AirPods.

We can discuss whether or not it is appropriate to go with the charge always towards 100% and we will have to see how the battery of these headphones ages using this accessory, but of course it improves the experience, previously tending to appear without autonomy after a while on the desktop ; and replacing that battery is a much simpler process than the rest of the tiny AirPods family.

And a curiosity about the colors of the AirPods Max: Floating Pixels broke down the requests for stands by color, something that could bear some relation to sales by Apple: 66% space gray, 15% silver, 14% blue, 3% green and 2% pink. Did you expect such a distribution?