Maxima of Holland, transparencies and priceless diadem at the Oslo gala



Maxima from Holland, priceless tiara and transparencies at the Oslo gala

Maxima of Holland she is on a state trip to Oslo and at the gala dinner she surpasses herself by showing off a sparkling blue dress with transparent cape and the priceless family diadem. The challenge to Kate Middleton for the title of Royal Star is launched.

Maxima of Holland and Kate Middleton: two Royal Stars

After more than a year of restrictions due to the pandemic, the gala evening among the crowned heads is back. Kate Middleton she surpassed them all with the golden dress, signed Jenny Packham, at the premiere of No Time to Die, followed by Alexander McQueen’s gorgeous lilac dress, recycled after 10 years. Finally, with the bluette dress-coat by Eponine, flaunted at the COP26 banquet.

The response in terms of style was not long in coming and came from Maxima of Holland. The Queen of the Netherlands has been able to cope with so much glamor, proving that she can compete in glitz and style.

Tiara with sapphires You can buy a version similar to the Dutch Maxima tiara online

Maxima of Holland, the sparkling dress by Jan Taminiau

On a state trip to Norway for three days with her husband Guglielmo Alessandro, Maxima attended a gala dinner at the Palace where she arrived on the arm of the Norwegian king, Harold, 84. Also present at the banquet were other members of the Royal Family of the host country, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Martha Louise.

Maxima, 50, however, overshadowed them all by wearing a splendid evening dress, blue, from shaded shades to powder color. Decorated on the bodice with sparkling silver threads, the dress, from the wide and long skirt to the feet, leaves the shoulders uncovered and part of the back and the décolleté of the Queen, suitably veiled by a cloak of blue, transparent tulle. The garment is signed Jan Taminiau, a Dutch designer who made her first dress for Maxima in 2009, becoming one of her favorite brands.

The dress, however, is not a novelty in Her Majesty’s wardrobe, in fact she wore it to another gala dinner, precisely at Buckingham Palace in the presence of the Queen Elizabeth in 2018.

Maxima in Oslo completed her look with a red royal sash, attached to the dress by a diamond brooch. Therefore, it is not only Her Majesty’s dress that shines, but also the precious jewels with which it is adorned.

Maxima from Holland, the 44-carat sapphire tiara with 655 diamonds

First of all, the tiara, which cannot be missing at a state banquet. The one worn by Maxima is particularly valuable, even historical. Call Sapphire Parure Tiara, was built in 1881 on commission of King William III who gave it to his wife Emma. The diadem is composed of a central 44-carat sapphire, surrounded by 31 other cashmere sapphires and 655 South African diamonds. The frame is in platinum, chosen because it is lighter than gold.

The Queen paired the tiara with bracelets, drop earrings and a brooch that are part of the same set.

