Maxitavolata of women in the restaurant of the fan who molested Greta Beccaglia: ovation for him

On Monday evening Andrea Serrani, the fan who harassed Greta Beccaglia, returned to his club. Waiting for him there was a maxitavolata of his fellow citizens who expressed solidarity: applause at his entrance. He is under investigation for sexual assault.

The life of Greta Beccaglia resumed leaving behind the ugly page of the harassment suffered two Saturdays ago after the Empoli-Fiorentina match, when the 27-year-old Tuscan journalist – engaged in collecting some interviews outside the Castellani stadium – she was groped by a purple fan, the 45-year-old Andrea Serrani, who patted her on the butt on live TV. La Beccaglia, after a few days in which it failed “not even to sleep“due to the trauma she suffered, she returned to carry out her job as a correspondent, just as she returned to the Toscana TV studios the conductor Giorgio Micheletti, which had been suspended by the broadcaster after his imprudent sentence “do not get angry“addressed to the girl after the incident.

The reporter’s harasser now finds himself having to confront the very heavy accusation of sexual violence, an offense punishable by imprisonment from 6 to 12 years. Following the affair he had to take refuge in a secret place, while his restaurant in Chiaravalle was closed for a few days, before it reopened with only his partner present. Serrani reappeared on Monday evening in his restaurant Il Ranocchiaro: in fact, a maxita-flight of women only had been organized by some of her fellow citizens, to bring their solidarity and closeness to him.

When the man entered the restaurant it was almost 9 pm: the applause of all the women present began. Serrani did not stop to talk, low profile and he was at the counter or in the kitchen. About thirty guests, less than the 70 announced, but enough to lift the mood of the restaurateur. “We all blamed Andrea for his wrong gesture – they told the Corriere Adriatico – and we are in solidarity with the Toscana TV journalist, but what Serrani is undergoing is profoundly unfair. After all, he was the first to look for the journalist to offer her the apologies that are not convenient but are sincere and heartfelt because he immediately realized that he had exaggerated and that he had committed a serious act. But from here to defining him a ‘monster’, a ‘pedophile’, a ‘rapist’ we run: we know him well and we know how generous and supportive he is with women, how attentive he is to his family and daughter, how always available he is. towards friends and acquaintances“.

“Andrea is torn apart, destroyed – explains his partner Natascia Bigelli, on whose shoulders the organization of the restaurant has fallen – it does not deserve all this fury and the wickedness of those who also want to bury their work“. What happened that afternoon in Empoli is the past: now it will be up to a judge to establish faults and possible penalties.