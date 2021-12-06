Mazda2 Hybrid: pictures, technical data, engine, output

There Mazda2 doubles. The Hybrid will arrive from next spring, a variant resulting from the collaboration between the Hiroshima company and Toyota, built on the basis of the hybrid Yaris: a car in its own right that, at least for the whole of 2022, will go alongside the current Mazda2. In a nutshell, an operation of rebadging which, among other things, for the two manufacturers is not new: it had already been cleared, in reverse parts, on the North American market, in 2019, when the Yaris was relaunched in the form of a Mazda2 with the mark of the Three ellipses.