Mazda2 Hybrid: pictures, technical data, engine, output

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman47 mins ago
There Mazda2 doubles. The Hybrid will arrive from next spring, a variant resulting from the collaboration between the Hiroshima company and Toyota, built on the basis of the hybrid Yaris: a car in its own right that, at least for the whole of 2022, will go alongside the current Mazda2. In a nutshell, an operation of rebadging which, among other things, for the two manufacturers is not new: it had already been cleared, in reverse parts, on the North American market, in 2019, when the Yaris was relaunched in the form of a Mazda2 with the mark of the Three ellipses.

The numbers. In light of this industrial choice, there are no surprises when uncovering the technical data. This new “Mazdina” is equipped with a 116 horsepower powertrain, which includes a three-cylinder 1.5-liter petrol engine with 93 HP as a thermal component, a 59 kW electric motor and the E-CVT transmission. In essence, it is the same propulsion system that comes with the Toyota Yaris Hybrid. More than performance (0-100 km / h in 9.7 seconds and 175 km / h at peak), the flagship of this hybrid “Two” – according to the statement – are consumption: from 4 to 3 , 8 l / 100 km in the combined Wltp, with emissions ranging between 93 and 87 g / km depending on the equipment (16 or 15-inch wheels).

The Scudetto makes the difference. Looking at the first images, between the Toyota hybrid and the Mazda hybrid, the aesthetic differences appear to be reduced to a minimum, especially in the treatment of the exterior. Even the passenger compartment, net of the finishes and options (on which we await more detailed information) is faithfully reproduced. The Mazda2 Hybrid is available in three trim levels: Pure, Agile and Select. The current Mazda2, recently updated, will continue to offer Skyactiv-G petrol engines and “mild” e-Skyactiv-G hybrids.

