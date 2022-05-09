Mbappé, Messi, Haaland and Ronaldo’s NFTs are available on Sorare
The French company Sorare has coupled football and its popularity with new blockchain technologies, NFTs. Using NFT technology, maps created by Sorare are rare, unique, traceable and interoperable. This allows you to collect, exchange or sell them in order to manage your virtual club. To learn more about football NFTs, a dedicated article is available on our site.
What is the NFT Football offer offered by Sorare?
Cards of some of the greatest footballers in the world, including NFTs of Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi are now available on Sorare. These cards will allow you to measure yourself against the other managers present on Sorare.
Why collect Sorare cards?
Imagine the collection of Panini, FIFA Ultimate Team and Football Manager stickers mixed into one set, you get Sorare.
All Sorare cards that make up your collection have one of four rarities: Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Find our guide to Sorare 2022 cards to understand the main differences between these categories.
You can score points each week thanks to the real performances of the players and participate in the various championships offered by Sorare. The value of your Sorare cards can increase depending on their popularity with the other managers in the game. And obviously thanks to their performance on the field.
Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior are among the most talented players of the new generation. In their early twenties, these world football stars are on their way to shine for at least the next ten years. Today they are already very successful players in Sorare thanks to their outstanding statistics. With a Kylian Mbappé in his squad, you are almost sure to perform in the various competitions.
In addition to being very talented players, they are playable very frequently on Sorare. Florian Wirtz, for example, was available for the Europa League on weekdays and the Bundesliga on weekends. And will most certainly be available for the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar when he recovers from his injury.
In summary, Sorare cards are valued according to their playability, performance and age. A subtle mixture which pushes the players to tear off the cards of certain nuggets of football.