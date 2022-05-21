Mbappé, the man who said no to Real Madrid three times

DECRYPTION – Back to the previous missed meetings between the Casa Blanca and the Parisian.

Se queda. While Spain was waiting for him with open arms, imagining his arrival as a given since last year, Kylian Mbappé took everyone on the wrong foot: as reported by various sources, the 23-year-old world champion rebuffed advances from Real Madrid and said yes to a contract extension at PSG. However, Real has always made the Bondynois dream, who looked at the Galacticos with wide eyes and Cristiano Ronaldo from the Madrid era, his absolute idol, with an even more admiring gaze. Which Mbappé had also decided to join Real Madrid last summer, one year from the end of his contract. It was time to take the leap. He wanted it. Paris said no. “I was a little disappointed at first“, he said. Obviously, the disappointment flew in front of the XXL proposal of the club of the French capital. In Madrid, we only have our eyes to cry… Luis Figo, Zinédine Zidane, “CR7“, Eden Hazard and many others gave in to the Madrid sirens, a superstar magnet, a club to which no one says no. Mbappé has done it three times. Memories.

2012: the first flirtation

Kylian Mbappé didn’t take long to appear on the radar of the biggest clubs on the planet. At 14, he was already the envy of Madrid, when he was pampered at Clairefontaine. The great Real had even invited the kid from Ile-de-France to visit its facilities, with the idea of ​​integrating it into its training center. All with a guide named Zinedine Zidane. The rest, we know it: it was AS Monaco who won their case. Wilfried Mbappé, the dad, summed things up in 2013, for France Soccer : “We met Mr. Zidane several times and, from the moment he found himself assistant to the first team, I could not see myself disturbing him for a 14-year-old kid. Without him, we no longer had any benchmarks. If he had stayed on the youngsters, we would have been there. Zidane or no Zidane, once you have evacuated all that, the discussion is no longer there. We talked about everything, schools, not just football. It was about the arrival of a child.A child with a well-made head and sharp ambitions. “I dream of going back one day through the front door. I just wanted to prove to them that I was a good player and to feel that they wanted me. There was also the fact of changing country, language, school… If it had only been football, I might have left, but there was also the change of culture. If I have to go, it will be later“, he had declared, also to FF. Later, but certainly not in 2022.

2017: Paris on the wire

After helping ASM reach the semi-finals of the Champions League and blow the title of French champion to PSG, Kylian Mbappé was already just a hope in the summer of 2017. A promised prodigy at the highest peaks of world football but who initially had the idea of ​​continuing in Red and White. “When I finished the season in May, on a championship title, I was in the perspective of staying. When I met President Al-Khelaïfi, I gave priority to Monaco. But something happened that made me change my position“, Mbappé said during his first Parisian press conference, at the Parc des Princes, in September 2017. Because yes, it was PSG who snatched him from Monaco, even if Real had returned to the information. More than that in fact: the club with 13 Champions Leagues had agreed with ASM! Thanks to political support in high places but also and above all to the will of the player, Paris made the good deal (180 M€ in total), despite the transfer to 222 M€ of Neymar a few days before.

“It was important for me not to leave France after six months at a high level, but also to return home, to the city where I was born, where I grew up.“, had explained the world champion, who was still at the time only a neo-international tricolor besides. Seduced by Unai Emery’s speech, “a coach who speaks football, who masters his subject, who transmits his passionMbappé was also salivating at the thought of playing with Neymar Jr.It was an added advantage. It’s extraordinary to play with a player of this stature, but my choice was not only on Neymar“, he had corrected. According to various sources, it was above all the prospect of an immediately substantial playing time that definitively tipped the balance in favor of Paris Saint-Germain. At Real, “KM” should have fought for every minute behind the “BBC”, the attacking trio made up of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

2022: the snub

Free of any commitment at the end of the season, Kylian Mbappé could join Real Madrid without asking anyone for his opinion. It was written, it had to be done. And no. The French phenomenon pushed the negotiations to the end with the White House and the PSG, just to be able to choose. And he chose PSG. However, Real had gone so far as to cede all image rights to him, a first. “We don’t know what can happen in football. We don’t know anything at all. Six months ago, I didn’t know I wanted to leave. I made this decision during the summer. And I decided to leave“, explained Kylian Mbappé last year, on the airwaves of the radio RMCadding that “the truth of yesterday is not that of today or tomorrow“. Real fans, who sang his name during the two matches against Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the year, in the round of 16 of the Champions League, can attest to this better than anyone… It remains to be seen whether, for this “no” in the form of a snub, Mbappé will again see the doors of the Madrid club open to him in the years to come. Nothing is less certain, the Madrilenian has his pride. The first reactions from Spain are also very vehement…