Mbappé will dethrone Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to become the highest paid player!

This is a real change in the world of football! While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shared the place of the highest paid footballer on the planet over the last eight years, Kylian Mbappé will overtake them in 2023. According to Forbes, the Frenchman will receive no less than 131 million euros this season in counting his salary and the various advertising contracts. The American business magazine has also published in its study the ranking of the 10 highest paid footballers in the world.

3 PSG players in the top 5, Haaland enters the rankings

In this top 10, we therefore find Mbappé in first place, followed by Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who complete the podium. Neymar is 4th and Mohamed Salah closes this top 5. Erling Haaland is entering this ranking for the first time in 6th place. Note that veteran Andrés Iniesta (38) is still in this ranking. The Spaniard who plays in Japan in the Vissel Kobe club appears in 9th place. Finally Kevin De Bruyne brings up the rear in this ranking.

The detailed ranking of the ten highest paid footballers for the 2022-2023 season (in dollars):

1. Kylian Mbappé: $128 million (110 million salaries + 18 million sponsors)

2. Lionel Messi: 120 M$ (65 M salaries + 55 M sponsors)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: 100 M$ (40 M salaries + 60 M sponsors)

4. Neymar: $87m (55m salary + 32m sponsors)

5. Mohamed Salah: $53M (35M salaries + 18M sponsors)

6. Erling Haaland: $39m (35m salary + 4m sponsors)

7. Robert Lewandowski: $35M (27M salaries + 8M sponsors)

8. Eden Hazard: 31 M$ (27 M salaries + 4 M sponsors)

9. Andrés Iniesta: 30 M$ (25 M salaries + 5 M sponsors)

10. Kevin De Bruyne: $29 M (25 M salaries + 4 M sponsors)