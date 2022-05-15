MCU: The 10 best female characters of phase 4

The MCU’s Phase 4 is near the middle of its supposed three-year tenure, and reception to its projects has been mostly positive. The cinematic juggernaut is already showing some cracks in its formula, but Phase 4 was a significant step forward in character development, especially when it comes to its female figures.

Indeed, the next releases of Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms. Marveland She-Hulk is the perfect reminder of how incredible female characters dominated Phase 4. Some are new additions to the MCU, while others are old fan favorites, but they all add diversity and representation. in major blockbusters.

ten Invite – Eternals

As the leader of the Eternals, Ajak has a place of honor among all the other characters in the MCU. She is a mother in her own right, caring for her fellow Eternals while understanding that she must give them their freedom. Played with surprising tenderness by Oscar nominee Salma Hayek, Ajak is crucial to universal order.

Ajak’s time in the Marvel Universe was short but significant. She was central to the film and her untimely death left a hole in the story. Still, the MCU has brought other characters back to life, so there’s hope fans can see Ajak again in all his spiritual glory.

9 MJ – Spider-Man: No Coming Home

Zendaya has finally received the prominence she deserves in Spider-Man: No Coming Home. Elevated to co-starring opposite Tom Holland, Zendaya’s MJ becomes an integral part of Spidey’s success. In effect, No coming home might be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, and MJ is a huge reason for that.

Resourceful, smart, daring but never reckless and a true ally of Peter, MJ is a nice change of pace considering the damsel in distress roles of Mary Jane and Gwen in the prequel trilogy. Her emotional bond with Peter is also stellar, rivaling the love between Peter and Gwen in the amazing spider man movies.

8 Thena – Eternals

Angelina Jolie has a career full of unforgettable performances. Thanks to her breathtaking beauty and her enigmatic character, she became a movie star, but her talent turned her into an icon. Jolie’s best qualities as a performer are on full display in Eternalsplaying the mighty Thena.

A suffering warrior of Mahd Wy’ry, Thena is the fiercest warrior of the Eternals. She deals with mental health issues for most of her life, forming a deep connection with Gilgamesh in the process. Thena carries much of the emotional weight of the film, and Jolie is more than up to the task, creating one of the most layered characters in the MCU.

7 Maya Lopez/Echo – Hawkeye

In all honesty, many felt Hawk Eye was an almost forgettable entry in the ever-expanding MCU. Small-scale and harmless in intent, Hawk Eye was only elevated by a few moments and characters, most notably Maya Lopez.

Based on the Echo character from the comics, Maya is the adopted daughter of the Kingpin. Hawk Eye introduces her as a young woman seeking revenge against Ronin, the man who killed her biological father. Maya is one of the first prominent deaf characters in a blockbuster property, providing much-needed representation. Raised by Alaqua Cox’s determined yet vulnerable performance, Maya is a fierce and likable character, and fans will surely see her again.

6 Agatha Harkness – Wanda Vision

It was Agatha all along, or so everyone sang in February 2021. Played by the stellar Kathryn Hahn, Agatha is the main antagonist of Wanda Vision, a witch with impressive abilities and considerable experience determined to steal Wanda’s powers. Posing as another victim of the Hexagon, Agatha manipulates events behind the scenes to slowly unravel Wanda’s already fragile psyche.

Wanda Vision was a huge success thanks to its mixture of genres and themes. Hahn’s take on Agatha is similarly experimental, adding a touch of camp to her otherwise villainous role. The result is a fun and instantly iconic performance that contrasts perfectly with Elizabeth Olsen’s take on Wanda. Fans will see Agatha again in her spin-off, Agatha: House Harknesspremieres next year.

5 Layla El-Faouly – Knight of the Moon

Moon Knight garnered several unpopular opinions from fans, but the final two episodes made up for the initial mixed reception. Layla – Marc’s wife and the show’s de facto female lead – played a crucial role throughout the series, proving herself to be a capable, independent woman who truly cared about Marc and, ultimately, Steven.

Far from being a damsel in distress, Layla was as capable as Marc and as shrewd as Steven. When she becomes Taweret’s avatar, her abilities grow exponentially, essentially becoming the MCU’s first Egyptian superhero. Now known as Scarlet Scarab, Layla’s future in the MCU looks bright and promising.

4 Xu-Xialing – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

And speaking of representation, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a long time coming. The film introduced several pivotal characters to the MCU, but few were more important than Xu-Xialing, Shang-Chi’s sister, who takes over the Ten Rings at the end of the film.

Strong, vulnerable, slightly bitter, but still determined, Xu-Xialing is not just one of the best new characters in the MCU, but one of the best female figures in modern blockbuster cinema, period. Xu-Xialing will surely play a prominent role in the future MCU, and fans are already looking forward to her interactions with other characters.

3 Yelena Belova – Black Widow/Hawkeye

Natasha Romanoff was a tough act to follow, but Yelena Belova pulled it off. Played by Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh, Yelena is Natasha’s dry and sarcastic younger sister and the MCU’s new black widow.

Uplifted by Pugh’s tender and raw performance, Yelena has been the star of both MCU projects she’s been involved in so far. Her personality is unlike any other female figure in the Marvel Universe, which makes her even more memorable. Pugh’s Yelena has the potential to become a staple in the next Avenger roster, and it would be hard to argue otherwise.

2 Sylvie-Loki

Loki went all out on the multiverse concept, introducing several variations of the title’s mischievous character. However, Sylvie has a place of honor, acting as the driving force of the show. An enchantress fleeing VAT for years, Sylvie is a Loki who is tired of being Loki.

Sylvie’s connection to Loki is also one of the boldest and most intriguing storylines in the MCU. His determination and willpower are impressive, as are his magical powers. Sylvie is the best variant of Loki and an exciting new character that has the potential to change the MCU as fans know.

1 Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch – WandaVision/Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Wanda debuted in the MCU eight years ago, and while she was a popular and powerful member of the team, she really came into her own in Phase 4. Embracing her Scarlet Witch identity and her magic of the chaos, the MCU allowed Wanda to explore the darker side of her personality. His emotional trauma was also given much-needed development, creating the most layered portrayal of any character in the MCU.

Brilliantly played by Elizabeth Olsen, the Scarlet Witch is a figure unlike any other in the Marvel Universe. Broken and struggling to overcome the pain, Wanda endured more pain than most people will feel in their lifetime. Fans can’t wait to see where the Scarlet Witch appears next, but one thing’s for sure: her place among the MCU’s top characters is a certainty.