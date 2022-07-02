Medical concern for the lack of diesel for ambulances

The Federation of Medical Emergency Rooms and Home Medicine (FEM) and one of its federated chambers, the Cuyana Chamber of Prehospital Emergency Medicine Companies (CACUME), expressed concern “Faced with the crisis of gasoil that affects most of the provinces, which translates into the difficulty of obtaining sufficient diesel oil at an official price for the ambulances transporting thousands of patients throughout the country”.

In a statement, they said: “The situation of shortage of diesel in the different provinces has worsened in recent weeks and is affecting the operation of emergency servicesemergencies and medical transfers from the country”.

“You are experiencing a number of complications such as, for example, the payment of price surpluses in many service stations or the change of loading modality every 150 kilometers -so as not to run the risk of not getting fuel- a situation that generates delays in services”they specified.

“We are concerned about this situation,” they warned from CACUME.

Juan Carlos Videlapresident of CACUME, assured: “We are concerned about this situationbecause we transfer patients throughout the country and we cannot have this level of uncertainty every time we go outside. Today, to make sure they always have fuel, drivers load every 150 kilometers traveled, which generates more delays in services because they have to stop more times to load.”

“The other problem that is related to this crisis is fuel prices. In various parts of the country we are paying up to $50 more per liter, a situation that affects operating costs and adds to the rest of the increase in labor and input costs. It is imperative that we can count on a differential price for a service of extreme public need such as urgencies and emergencies”I concluded.

From the FEM they make a public call to all the companies that sell fuel so that they prioritize the fuel load for ambulanceswith the aim of being able to guarantee the normal provision of emergency care, urgent care and medical transfers.

