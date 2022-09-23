Medical student to Díaz-Canel: “You have no morals”

Fifth-year medical student and native of Guantánamo, Cinthia Matos Benítez, criticized Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for his inability to guarantee the well-being of the Cuban people: “you have no morals”Told him.

Tired of political propaganda, Matos lashed out at the president for imposing a political ideology instead of “prioritize the well-being of your people, their health, their medicines, their surgeries and resources to save their lives.”

Victim of the sanitary collapse in Cuba, the young woman, who has been admitted to the heart center in Santiago de Cuba for nine months waiting for surgery and living off the foreign solidarity, considered that “everyone should think and act as they see fit, without having to commit a crime. Politics in a town should be optional, not compulsory”.

On the criteria of social welfare and how to achieve it, I add that “A prosperous town needs jobs and fair salaries, not a round table where the problems of others are analyzed more than their own”he pointed out in reference to the world in which the official discourse deals with issues of other countries such as the United States, more than it tries to discuss and resolve domestic ones.

As the text progresses, it becomes clear that Matos’s criticism is aimed at the official campaign for the approval of the Family Code under the argument that it will guarantee more rights for all, while recognizing the rights of vulnerable groups, traditionally relegated.

However, Matos mentions other types of vulnerability and abandonment, the one suffered by children and the one suffered by retirees.

“Children need to be happy, they need toys, they need sweets, they need good nutrition. They don’t need to be like Ché.”he said, adding that retirees need a retirement that allows them to live the rest of their lives without worries, instead of “selling peanuts or candy to eat.”

Capture of Facebook / Cinthia Matos

In a general sense, he maintained that the peoples need “freedom of expression, self-determination and human rights, not four news programs loaded with lies and inflated data.”

The young woman also pointed out that a town that needs a foreign currency to be able to eat as a person, is a town immersed in misery and failure. Likewise, I point to the instability that exists and the absence of a future in Cuba.

At the end, he declared himself Against the Family Code and assured that Cubans “need a change”.

Cinthia spent months waiting for a stent for her heart because the country didn’t have one and she couldn’t buy it. After complaints in social networks, the Ministry of Public Health acquired the device.

In June, she was finally operated on and the stent inserted, although this is only a first step to be able to access another surgery that is more complex and the one that could really correct the heart failure she suffers.

Waiting for this, he remains with treatment, whose medicines are not always available. Two months ago, he denounced the absence of the drug Clopidogrel, which he must take daily to improve his quality of life.

The drug was not available in the public system, however, on the black market it is sold for 200 pesos.

“How is it possible, president of my country, that I don’t now have medicine to take if we are a medical power?… We don’t want to continue in misery, we don’t want to be directed anymore”, questioned then.

In the middle of this month, in an appearance on the Mesa Redonda television program, the president of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martínez Díaz, said that Cuba does not have the financing or the resources to obtain raw materials necessary for the production of medicines, which represents the 94% of fouls.

According to data from the National Office of Statistics and Information of Cuba (ONEI) last year, coinciding with the shortage of medicines and the coronavirus pandemic in Cuba, investment in Public Health was less than 1% of the country’s income .