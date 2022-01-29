Medicinal plants for high blood sugar: here are the best ones

Blood sugar is an indicator of the amount of sugar in the blood. It’s a term we usually associate with diabetes, a fairly common condition, especially now, that involves high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia). Often, this decompensation is caused by the body not producing enough insulin (the hormone that converts sugar into energy) (type 1 diabetes) or the insulin produced is not used properly (type 1 diabetes). 2 or geriatric diabetes, as it can occur in people over the age of 40).

Restoring normal values ​​and lowering blood sugar, when this is pathological, is not possible. However, in the case of non-diabetes-induced hyperglycemia, there are alternative natural remedies to drugswhich can be used to prevent alterations and maintain their values ​​within normal levels by acting on factors that cause imbalances and rises.

How to lower blood sugar naturally

We recognize two main factors, which can be considered the “evil” of our time: stress and lack of exercise. The hectic life, family or work problems, uncertain situations will not only destroy our psychology, but also our body; the very lack of continuous exercise will harm our body.

Therefore, daily exercise can help lower our glycemic index and reduce stress and tension.

Eating well is also an excellent ally in the fight against hyperglycemia. The first thing to do to make sure you are eating well is to know the glycemic index of a food, which is the rate at which the glucose contained in the food is absorbed into the blood. For example, carbohydrates have a very high glycemic index, while foods rich in protein and fat, while not immediately altering blood sugar levels, can lead to long-term elevated blood sugar levels.

How food is cooked can also affect the glycemic index: partial boiling (such as al dente pasta) or cooling some dishes can reduce the amount of sugar released into the bloodstream.

Some foods that lower blood sugar

Some foods are considered excellent allies for controlling blood sugar levels: low starch vegetables (spinach, broccoli, green beans), fish and lean meats (salmon, chicken breast), strawberries, oatmeal. Among the elements to avoid or eat in small quantities we find all foods rich in saturated fats (milk and its derivatives, fatty meats, sliced ​​and sliced) and sodium, which, as we have seen, can increase blood glucose levels due to excessive consumption. Additionally, eating foods with a high glycemic index can cause the accumulation of unused glucose, which is converted into fat, and can lead to problems with overweight and obesity.

Natural remedies to lower blood sugar

For lovers of phytotherapy, there are some herbs in Nature that can keep blood sugar at bay. Let’s see together what they are:

Ginseng: The main property of the Asian and American varieties is to slow the intestinal absorption of carbohydrates, allowing the body to balance the production of insulin (which ginseng stimulates) with the amount of sugar ingested.

Garlic and onion: thanks to the presence of sulfur compounds, these two plants are able to optimize the levels of glucose and lipids in the blood. Allicin in particular has properties that prevent insulin from being broken down by liver enzymes, help the blood purify excess glucose, and prevent fatty deposits in the liver.

Cinnamon: Some studies show how this spice can reduce blood sugar spikes after meals