Medicine, Nursing and Biochemistry, the three degrees with the highest cut-off mark at the University of Córdoba

all degrees of Health Sciencesled by Medicinethey find each other among the eight degrees with the highest cut-off mark of the University of Cordoba (UCO) for the next course. After the ordinary phase of Selectivity, the portal of the Single Andalusian District published this Thursday first allotment of places in the universities Andalusians for him 2022-2023 and the access parameters of all the races can now be known. As anticipated at the beginning of the University Access Assessment Tests (PEvAU) the Vice Chancellor of Access of the UCO, Alfonso Zamorano, is experiencing a tendency towards degrees in the health or educational fieldas well as a upturn in engineering.

After more than a decade leading the ranking, the career of Medicine continues to increase note -albeit slightly- and its access is becoming more and more complicated. If last year it stood at 13,450, this year it stands at 13,452. But two courses ago it was at 13,355. follows him Nursingwith a 12,820. The third degree with the highest cut-off mark is Biochemistrywhich is accessed with more than one 12,788. In fourth place is Vetwith a 12,675. And the new degree offered by the UCO for the next academic year, Biotechnologyopens entering the top five with the highest ratings with a 12,631. Of the toilets, only Physiotherapy (12,539) Y Psychology (11,860) they do not enter the top five, but are sixth and eighth, respectively. In between, it slips Physics (12,503).

Science degrees hold the first positions, due to difficulty of access, at the University of Córdoba. However, the double degrees in Translation and some in Education and History they are not very far apart. Specifically, in the linguistic branch, twice as many English Translation and Interpretation with English Studies has a cutoff mark of 11,790. In lonely It stands at 11,320 Y with Hispanic Philology in 11,132. Notable is the drop in the double access score for Translation and Interpretation of French with Hispanic Philology, which went from occupying the top positions -with 13,145- to staying this year at 10,272. On the other hand, the combination of the traditional career of History with History of Art has a cutoff mark of 11,648.

Upturn in Education and engineering

In the field of Education, almost all degrees have seen their cut-off mark increase. Among the options offered by the UCO, the double degree of Primary Education (9,895) with English Studies remains the highest-trading with a score of 11,457, even though a year ago it was at 12,094. follows him Primary Education in bilingual modality with a 10,124. On the other hand, access to Social education It’s in 9,430. to study Early Childhood Educationthe note is 9,895. Although bilingual modalitygo down to 8.

In general, most of the cut-off marks to the degrees of the University of Córdoba have increased to some extent, but it is striking, as Zamorano explained, the rise of engineering in recent years. In up to four of them it has risen, in the others it has remained the same and in some double degree it has dropped. Of these, the highest score is Informatics Engineeringwhich is located in 10,343. Next is double Forest Engineering (5) with Agrifood and Rural Environment Engineeringwith a 9,869. Mechanical Engineering has experienced a increase of more than one and a half points And now you have a note from 9,869. The same increase has Agrifood and Rural Environment Engineeringwhich for the next course requires a score of 7,992and Industrial Electronic Engineeringwhose access is in 6,670. The Forestry, Electrical, Energy and Mineral Resources and Civil are kept in the 5. Twice the latter, with Business Administration and Management, has dropped from 8,369 to 6,689.