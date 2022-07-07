Medicine, the most demanded degree in Seville with more than 2,800 applications for 291 places

Whether due to the effects of the pandemic that have made health professionals more appreciated or for other reasons, Medicine is the most demanded degree for the 2022/2023 academic year with a total of 2,848 applications for an offer of only 291 places. That means that more than 2,500 students who aspired to become doctors will not be able to do so in Seville and will have to opt for other options. And also that Medicine appears again in the top three of the highest notes.

But also, the vast majority of those who want to pursue this career are women. In fact, 2,037 women have requested it as the first option compared to 806 men.

In the case of the female sex, the degrees that follow with the most demand are: Nursing (with 1,226 for a total of 272 places), Psychology (with 967 applications for 270 places), Primary Education (744) and Early Childhood Education (604) . Degrees They prefer to be aerospace engineers, the most demanded degree among boys Among the boys, they have requested more in first option Aerospace Engineering (453 requests for an offer 130 places)Physical Activity and Sports Sciences (433), Business Administration and Management (411) and Computer Engineering/Software Engineering (404). In addition, Hispalense has been the university with the largest number of applicants for their undergraduate degrees in first preference of the entire Andalusian Single District, with 23,631 applicants in first preference out of a total of 84,230 applicants throughout the Andalusian Single University District, which represents 28.06 percent of the total. Applicants who participate in the ordinary pre-registration phase of the procedure for allocating places are required to formalize the registration between July 7 and 11, carry out the reservation of a place or provide the documentation required in the regulations or, they will be pending award, as they appear in the corresponding award lists.

Source link