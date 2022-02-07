Mediterranean diet: the best in the world ahead of Dash and Flexitarian Cook

For the fifth consecutive year, the Mediterranean diet it is confirmed as the best in the world according to what the American magazine has recently established US News & World Report. Behind her there DASHan acronym that stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertensionor Dietary approaches to hypertension thanks to the reduction of salt intake. And, on an equal footing, the flexitarian, a predominantly vegetarian diet which, only occasionally, allows the consumption of meat and fish. Three ways of eating that aim at the well-being of the person while respecting the Planet. And that, inside the plate, they place many vegetables: from fruit, fresh and dried, to vegetables, from cereals to legumes. Gretel Schuellerchief health editor of US News & World Report, stressed that these diets all offer variety, flexibility and few, if any, rules. Adding that they are safe because they are scientifically based. And, appropriately adapted, by a competent specialist, to each person according to their peculiarities and lifestyle, they provide the correct caloric intake and a modest amount of lean proteins, mostly from dairy products.

The three diets at the top of the ranking of the best in the world were identified by a pool of 27 experts which they examined 40 diets considering 7 parameters: short-term weight loss, long-term weight loss, ease of tracking, completeness of nutrients, health risks, efficacy in preventing cardiovascular disease, efficacy in preventing diabetes.

Schueller was keen to point out how much the best diets are guided by what you can eat, not from what is best avoided. And in this historical moment, torn apart by the pandemic, being able to sit at the table with taste makes the difference. We need foods we can enjoy, healthy foods that strengthen the immune system. Many pathologies are fought starting from the menu.

