Meet the beautiful moms of celebrities

This Sunday was the Mother’s Day in the whole world and famous They dedicated emotional messages to their mothers, and some showed them for the first time.

And it is that many celebrities prefer to keep their relatives private, and not expose them to the public eye, including their children, husbands, and mothers.

But, are celebrities They gave themselves a permit this Sunday and published photos with their mothers, showing how beautiful they are.

Meet the mothers of celebrities, as beautiful as they are

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot showed her mother for the first time, Irit, with a photo in which they appear together smiling, and surprised their fans with the beauty of their mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day Ima! 🤍I am so lucky to have my mom by my side on this crazy journey, to give me strength, share her knowledge, and show me her endless love and support. She is my rock and my consolation.” were the beautiful words of the actress to her mother.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek also went to her networks to express her love for her mother, and posted an adorable photo of him hugging her.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers of all the countries that celebrate it today. Thank you Mom for inspiring me and bringing me into this world.” said the famous actress to her mother Diana.

Zendaya

Zendaya remembered his mother on this important day and published adorable photos with her mom Claire.

In the photos you can see how close she is to her mother, who is her greatest accomplice and confidant, demonstrating the beautiful relationship they have.

margot robbie

The mother of margot robbie She also surprised with her beauty, and is identical to the actress, with light eyes and blonde hair.

In the photo that circulates in networks of the actress, the relationship is seen fun that Margot has with her mother Sarie, who is undoubtedly her greatest role model and inspiration.