Meet the Hollywood celebrities who have told about their experience with Ayahuasca

In one of his last interviews, Will Smith declared on David Letterman’s program “My next guest needs no introduction”, and recounted the time he drank Ayahuasca in Peru and everything that made him feel, to the point of fearing for his career, the actor indicated that “it was the most hellish individual psychological experience of my life”.

The actress of the ‘Fast and Furious’ movie sagas, Michelle Rodriguez, experienced the Ayahuasca ritual when she was recording the documentary Reality of Truth in Peru.

“My Ayahuasca trip made me feel sad… because of the fact that he left me here (Paul Walker)… it wasn’t so much sadness because he left, but rather jealousy because he left first,” declared the actress.

The controversial actress from the United States Lindsay Lohan also tried this ancestral Amazonian drink and in her case it changed her life, and helped her overcome the hard times she lived through. She assured that she allowed her to overcome the stress and bad times she suffered, including the loss of a child.

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has also consumed ayahuasca on a trip to Costa Rica. “We went to Costa Rica to drink ayahuasca in a suitable environment with indigenous people. I thought it was going to be like a glamping, a kind of five-star experience, but you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, “explained the protagonist of ‘Transformers’.

