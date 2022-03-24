Meet the luxurious room where the singer Ángela Aguilar lives

Ángela Aguilar and the luxurious room where the singer lives

Recently the famous singer Mexican Angela Aguilar has shown every detail of her bedroomwhere she also wrote several of her songs that have led her to the great success that she is now.

The truth is that the young singer Ángela Aguilar is characterized by always getting along with her fans, even opening the door to her room in her father’s house.

It is worth mentioning that since she debuted as a singer, Angela has been taught to respect her audience and, of course, to keep in touch with them.

It may interest you: Ángela Aguilar and her more expensive shoes than she has used, of envy

As you may remember, she was introduced as a singer at the age of 4, however, from that moment she knew that she was born to be a great star.

On the other hand, the heir to the Aguilar dynasty He has shown viewers from the bottom of his heart what his room is like in his father’s house.

On her YouTube channel, the young singer shows every detail of her room, giving us a glimpse into her day-to-day when she was 18 years old.









It is a great place to write, rest, read, work; this is a place that inspires you”

It should be noted that all the walls of her room have a special detail that she put on herself.

Highly detailed graphics, photos from old collections, photos of his grandmother, Flor Sylvester, and a gold record from his father, Pepe Aguilar.

Even behind her bed, the walls are covered with phrases from Joaquín Sabina’s songs, which Ángela carefully selected and wrote to inspire her.

The Young Promise of the Mexico Region has stood out in recent years for her soft, but powerful voice and has been filmed on important stages in both Mexico and the United States.

Tell me how you want”, “Llorona”, “Your blood in my body”, “Prometiste”, “La Chancla” and recently “La Malagueña”, a telenovela theme in which we will see her on horseback, are just a few songs that have made her so successful at her young age.

Ángela Aguilar is undoubtedly a promise for a new generation, heiress to a priceless musical fortune and owner of millions of admirers.