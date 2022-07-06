Entertainment

Meet the unthinkable partner of Génesis Rodríguez, daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

After his separation from Lila Morillo, José Luis Rodríguez has had many satisfactions on a personal level, but also some bitterness caused by the estrangement with his eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth Rodriguez Morillo, something that seems to be far from being solved. If to this we add that “The PumaRodriguez has prioritized his relationship with Carolina Pérez and her youngest daughter Genesis Rodriguez the picture is even more complicated.

Genesis Rodriguez is her father’s pampered “The Puma“, Jose Luis Rodriguez who is also her godfather in the artistic career that the young woman has. The singer is proud of the work that the young actress does and whenever she can, she shows it through her Instagram account.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise appearance at a bar in Manchester

8 mins ago

Three clubs thoroughly on Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

8 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson with a magic camera portrayed all her beauty

19 mins ago

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt did not agree on Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s hormone therapy

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button