Meet the unthinkable partner of Génesis Rodríguez, daughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”

After his separation from Lila Morillo, José Luis Rodríguez has had many satisfactions on a personal level, but also some bitterness caused by the estrangement with his eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth Rodriguez Morillo, something that seems to be far from being solved. If to this we add that “The Puma” Rodriguez has prioritized his relationship with Carolina Pérez and her youngest daughter Genesis Rodriguez the picture is even more complicated.

Genesis Rodriguez is her father’s pampered “The Puma“, Jose Luis Rodriguez who is also her godfather in the artistic career that the young woman has. The singer is proud of the work that the young actress does and whenever she can, she shows it through her Instagram account.

the young actress Genesis Rodriguezparticipates in the third season of the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy” and his father “The Puma“ Jose Luis Rodriguezhas already declared himself a fan of the series and as is obvious of his youngest daughter who is fulfilling her dream of being an actress in the United States.

Source: Instagram Genesis Rodriguez

Genesis Rodriguez brings to life the character of Sloane, who has the superpower to defy the law of gravity. The actress fully enjoys her stardom and the good time she has to spend professionally and personally. The daughter of “The Puma“Jose Luis Rodriguez He shares some of his intimacy on Instagram, where he already has almost 800 thousand followers.

In addition to all the triumphs in his career, Genesis Rodriguezdaughter of “The Puma“, Jose Luis Rodriguez, has also been very successful in the love field, since she has a relationship with Brian Geraghty. The young man is an actor who has made a large number of films and series in the United States, accumulating a large number of fans who recognize him for his talent. His most important participation in Hollywood cinema is probably in “The Hurt Locker”, a film that won the Oscar for best feature film in 2019.