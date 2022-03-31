Meeting with ministry authorities to advance in the management of nuclear medicine centers

The president of the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA) Adriana Serquis, received together with the manager of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy of CNEA Gustavo Santa Cruz and representatives of the Ministries of the Interior and Science and Technology and Innovation to talk about the expansion of the Plan National Nuclear Medicine.

During the meeting, the guidelines of the National Nuclear Medicine Plan were presented, as well as the progress being made in the installation of disease diagnosis and treatment centers throughout the country.

“We are working on setting up an inter-ministerial work table that will allow us to improve the management of nuclear medicine projects, with the aim of speeding up initiatives for new centers in all the provinces that require it and expanding and strengthening this initiative,” Santa Cruz said.

The Secretary of Provinces of the Ministry of the Interior, Adriana Batakis, and the Undersecretary of Institutional Coordination of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Productive Innovation, Pablo Núñez, participated in the meeting.

About the National Nuclear Medicine Plan

The National Nuclear Medicine Plan has three main axes:

Social inclusion: To ensure equity and accessibility for the entire population to highly complex nuclear medicine and radiotherapy services.

State-of-the-art technology: Each region will have a center with infrastructure and equipment with highly complex technology, in accordance with world standards.

Human resources: Education and training of professional and technical human resources, which will enhance the labor source and regional development.

The Planning and Execution Unit of this Plan is in charge of the CNEA, being the body that must carry out the necessary actions in terms of technical planning for the execution and development of these projects.

To date, through this initiative, nuclear medicine centers have been inaugurated in Entre Ríos, Río Negro and Santa Cruz, and the construction of the Argentine Proton Therapy Center in CABA is being carried out.

The strengthening and expansion of the Network of Nuclear Medicine Centers promoted by the CNEA constitute a fundamental tool for disseminating nuclear technology applied to health and favoring its arrival in society.