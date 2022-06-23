Megan Fox accompanies Machine Gun Kelly… in everything

Hollywood actress Megan Fox posed with her fiancé on the red carpet for “Good Mourning,” Machine Gun Kelly’s first film as a director.

REX Features/Shutterstock/The G REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

Unconditional support is part of the relationship between Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly. And they have proven it once again.

The couple attended the red carpet for the film “Good Mourning,” MGK’s first directorial experience. The musician and actor faced the role of him for the first time in a project together with his friend Mod Sun.

The tape will premiere on May 20 and the stars are already promoting the new MGK project, in which Megan also acts.

REX Features/Shutterstock/The G REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

This duo took all their style to the red carpet when Megan arrived wearing a low-cut Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini dress in light pink. The garment was dreamy, covered entirely in glitter that she paired with pale pink high heels.

Do not miss: Megan Fox gives her unconditional support to Machine Gun Kelly in Argentina

The Transformers star wore his long dark hair brushed to the side, keeping his face clear. Megan wore subtle nude makeup with long eyelashes and white nails.

REX Features/Shutterstock/The G REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly wore a striking magenta satin suit printed with red roses all over. The 31-year-old musician wore a mock neck blouse underneath with the same pattern as his suit.

Machine had polished nails and large rings on her fingers, while her hair was disheveled and dyed a light pale pink. The musician wore black loafers with white details.

REX Features/Shutterstock/The G REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

The couple, who began their relationship in May 2020, have shown a spirit of companionship with each other. Megan and Machine constantly accompany each other on their projects and this was no exception.

The duo posed very much in love and with indisputable chemistry for the presentation of the film.

About the movie

According to IMDb, Good Mourning “follows London Clash, a movie star whose world is turned upside down when she must choose between pursuing her one true love and landing a life-changing starring role in a major motion picture.”

In this comedy act Megan Fox, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Danny Trejo and Pete Davidsonamong others.

Previously, Machine Gun Kelly participated in two films. The rapper turned punk-rocker acted in the film “The Last Son” (2021) and “The Dirt” (2019).

Continue reading: Megan Fox returns to motherhood after a long tour of South America