Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian impact by posing together in lingerie

Megan fox Y kourtney kardashian raised the temperature by posing together in lingerie in a series of photographs corresponding to the session they worked for the brand Skims of kim kardashian.

Fox posted the gallery on her Instagram account and asked her followers if she should start a Instagram account. only fans with the oldest of the Kardashians.

In the polaroid photographs they pose squatting, on the floor and even in the bathroom. They wear black lingerie models provided by Skims. They added more than 3.5 million reactions.

Through a statement, Megan Fox said that she loves that Skims really understand what women want to wear: they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered.

“I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had a lot of fun,” he noted.

the stars of Instagram they have become closer due to the friendship between their partners Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly. The musicians brought them together at the 2021 Video Music Awards and broke the net with a fun session in the bathroom.

Both have three children and enjoy new relationships.

Megan fox shares her young children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and is engaged to the rapper Machine Gun Kelly from October 2021.

They met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass and since then they have been talked about for their gothic style and strange practices (such as drinking each other’s blood).

the star of transformers he says he reads tarot cards, likes astrology and does physical meditations. “I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things,” he notes.

They are together now Taurusa film based on the life and experiences of Machine Gun Kelly. It is directed by Tim Sutton and tells the story of “a rising but troubled musician who spends his days and nights searching for inspiration to record his next song,” according to dead line.

kourtney kardashian married in May with the drummer of Blink-182, Travis Barker. They were first married in Las Vegas, then legally married in Santa Barbara, California, and finally organized a religious ceremony in Italy. She shares three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick.