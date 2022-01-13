News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly marry: “We drank each other’s blood.” The announcement via social

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly asked the hand to Megan Fox and she said “yes”. The announcement came via Instagram yesterday January 12. The 35-year-old actress and model posted a video in the background of a majestic tree in the Spa Botànico at the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico: “We were unaware of the pain we would go through together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of work and gods sacrifices that the relationship would have required of us, but intoxicated with love. And from karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after going through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him, ”she wrote. Then he concluded: “And just like in every life before this, and as in every life that will follow, I said yes … and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.2022 ″.

The musician, on the other hand, responded with another video with a focus on the ring given to Megan, explaining that it was he who designed it himself. “I designed it together with Stephen Webster (British designer, ed), ”Wrote the 31-year-old. It is about a two stone ring: “Lo Emerald, his birthstone, and the diamond, my birthstone, set on two magnetic bands of thorns that join as two halves of the same soul to form the dark heart that is our love ”, he then concluded. For the diva it is the second marriage after that with actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she was married from 2010 to 2021. For Colson Baker – this is the artist’s first name – it is instead the first marriage, even if he already has a daughter, Casie, born in 2009 from a previous relationship.

