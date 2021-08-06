News

Megan Fox introduced her three children to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements




alt text


“They are planning the future together”










14 October 2020




















Megan Fox he took a really important step in the relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

People revealed that the 34-year-old actress introduced the 30-year-old rapper to her three children: Noah Shannon, 7 years, Bodhi Ransom, 6 years, and Journey River, of 3.

The children were all born from marriage with Brian Austin Green, held in 2010, and had been the star of Beverly Hills 90210 to announce the separation last May. A month later, Megan Fox and MGK were first seen together.

Loading...
Advertisements

The story became serious in a short time and now the singer of “Bloody Valentine” has just met the children of the protagonist of Transformers: “She recently met her children – said the source of People – They’re engaged in a relationship and it’s not just an adventure. They are planning a future together“.

He added that “they are spending more time together than they can” and that “they go great“.

Colson Baker – the real name of Machine Gun Kelly – also has a daughter, Casie of 12 years (who is with his mother Emma Cannon).

The love between the actress and the rapper was born from a lightning strike on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Recently MGK reported that believed in true love just knowing Megan Fox.

ph: getty images













Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

276
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
263
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
252
News

Angelina Jolie explains why she stayed single after Brad Pitt
243
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
235
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
209
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
201
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
192
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
187
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
177
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top