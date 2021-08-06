Megan Fox introduced her three children to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox he took a really important step in the relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

People revealed that the 34-year-old actress introduced the 30-year-old rapper to her three children: Noah Shannon, 7 years, Bodhi Ransom, 6 years, and Journey River, of 3.

The children were all born from marriage with Brian Austin Green, held in 2010, and had been the star of Beverly Hills 90210 to announce the separation last May. A month later, Megan Fox and MGK were first seen together.

The story became serious in a short time and now the singer of “Bloody Valentine” has just met the children of the protagonist of Transformers: “She recently met her children – said the source of People – They’re engaged in a relationship and it’s not just an adventure. They are planning a future together“.

He added that “they are spending more time together than they can” and that “they go great“.

Colson Baker – the real name of Machine Gun Kelly – also has a daughter, Casie of 12 years (who is with his mother Emma Cannon).

The love between the actress and the rapper was born from a lightning strike on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Recently MGK reported that believed in true love just knowing Megan Fox.



ph: getty images