Megan Fox ‘pierces the crotch’ of her outfit to get intimate with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has revealed that she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit so she could get intimate with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress made her cheeky reveal during a text message exchange between her and her wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, which she shared on her Instagram.

Megan, 36, asked Maeve if the blue outfit she was wearing was “expensive” as she explained that she “cut a hole in her crotch” to allow them to have sex.

Maeve, who has graced the wardrobe of many Hollywood stars including Hailey Bieber, joked, “I hate you,” alongside three laughing face emojis, before assuring the mother-of-three that she would “fix it.”

Fox also shared images showing her taking selfies with her man while MGK hugged her.

She wrote alongside the snaps: “An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season… LOTS of crying in the shower.”

Some shots featured her in the blue jumpsuit, while others featured her in a daring black leather minidress.

Over the weekend, Megan was photographed with former MLB star Rodriguez and his reported new girlfriend, Kathryn Padgett.

The actress’s post comes just hours after Kelly hinted that they might be expecting, or had miscarried, a baby at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas after she dedicated her performance to her “unborn child.” ».

“I wrote this song for my wife… and this is for our unborn child,” he said.

A stunned audience member told E! News: “People in the audience looked puzzled and said, ‘Wife?'”

Megan asked Maeve if the blue outfit she was wearing was ‘expensive’ as she told her about the damage she had done to the garment (Image: Getty Images for UN/DN LAQR by Machine Gun Kelly)

Last week, MGK hinted that he and Megan might elope to get married following their engagement earlier in the year.

Appearing on The Late Late Show, host James Corden asked the singer if he would consider eloping, and he replied, “I want to let… let the world see it as it comes.”

He added, “Location is hard, trying to find a place that matches my art style.” [vision].”

