Megan Fox Says Fame Is Like ‘Being Stalked By Millions Of People Constantly’

Megan Fox is a phenomenal actress. Sometimes that gets overlooked, because, well, she’s unbelievably beautiful. The public is so fixated on how beautiful Fox is that she almost seems to forget that she is very good at what she does.

Fox has excelled in all kinds of roles, from action-adventure to comedy, which can be difficult to pull off. To most people, Fox seems to have it all. She is talented, successful, beautiful and rich.

It looks like it has it all, but the grass is always greener on the other side. Fame has been incredibly difficult for Fox. She told Esquire in 2013 that being famous isn’t all that it seems from the outside.

Megan Fox has been famous most of her life

Fox was just 15 years old when she made her acting debut in a Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen film. She still had a long way to go before she became a household name, but she was exposed early. She continued to act and became a household name in 2007 when she starred in the Michael Bay movie. transformers along with Shia LaBeouf.

The hits kept coming for Fox, including the movie. Jennifer’s body and a recurring role on the sitcom new girl. On the outside, everything looked great for Fox. But on the inside, she was struggling with fame. She describes it as a kind of trauma, especially for those with little to no family support.

Megan Fox says fame is like ‘being bullied by millions of people all the time’

According to an interview with Esquire in 2013, the constant scrutiny didn’t come easy for Fox. She told the magazine:

“What people don’t realize is that fame, whatever your worst experience was in high school, when those 10 kids were bullying you in high school, fame is that, but on a global scale, where are you being bullied? by millions. of people constantly.”

Yes, she was rich. Yes, in many ways, her life was good. But that doesn’t make it any easier to handle constant criticism. Fox has since clarified her views on fame and how it affected her.

In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Fox identifies what happened to her when she became successful as some kind of trauma. He continued to work but tried to stay out of public whenever he could. “I was essentially in hiding for several years of my life,” she told Glamour.

Now, he has found a way to handle fame. She says that she even learned to enjoy some parts and deal with the anxiety that came with being in the public eye. “I’m so much better equipped now to deal with it and experience it in a way where she can really enjoy something and not be so self-conscious and scared all the time,” Fox said.

What is Megan Fox’s next project?

Now that he’s back, he’s really back. She starred in two movies in 2022, according to IMDb: big gold brick Y Good duel. The latter is a comedy starring Fox’s new fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox will have at least two movies next year, barring post-production delays. His voice will be in the animated movie, Naya and the Golden Dolphin, and she is also appearing in the mercenaries 4, which is sure to be a box office hit. Fox also has another movie in post-production, with no release date set yet. She plays Alana Hart in Johnny and Clyde.

