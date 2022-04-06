Megan Fox shows off ‘infarct abs’ with top and microskirt in session

The actress Megan Fox shone during a Photoshoot full of sensuality, which he shared in Instagram.

The star of the ribbons transformers captivated with a black checkered microskirtwith which he showed his toned legsand a long-sleeved top, with the same design, to expose their abs heart attack.

The set worn by the American artist is part of the latest collection of the clothing brand Edikted, which is sold online for 88 dollars, which is equivalent to about 1,778 Mexican pesos.

Fox35, wore knee-high leather boots, which gave her a touch of femme fatale to your outfit.

In addition, she styled her black hair in a high bun with a fringe in front, framing her face made up in nude tones.

“SpaceX stewardess. There are only eight months and six days left until it reaches its destination,” he wrote. Megan fox in his post on Instagram.

The celebrity and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly they continue to show off their love wherever they go. In an interview with Howard Stern, the rapper stated that it is the most intense relationship he has ever been in.

The musician revealed that at the beginning of their relationship they were in “a dangerous place” and to seek a cure they resorted to natural medicine and even ayahuasca, a psychotropic drink native to the Amazon.

the first night of Fox with the drink she was full of “rainbows and unicorns”, but the next one made her feel like she was in hell, according to the rapper.

Look in the gallery above the best photos from Megan fox.

