Meghan Markle announces her return to Instagram (and explains why she didn’t feel comfortable with her official account as a royal)

Meghan Markle has no intention of returning to the British court, but she is preparing to reign on Instagram. The Duchess of Sussex has announced her return to this social network in a report in the American magazine The Cut, whose new issue is the cover. “Do you want to know a secret? I’m going back… to Instagram”, she reveals to the author of the report with a “diabolical” look that makes the journalist think of a desire for revenge.

Actually, it is a logical step, the journalist concludes later. In the time before her courtship with Prince Harry was made public, Meghan Markle was already a very popular figure on the Internet as the author of the lifestyle blog TheTig. Meghan Markle also had an Instagram account where three million users followed her posts about yoga or food and her getaways with her friends or her dog Guy, but as the duchess recalls in the report, when she got engaged to Prince Harry she looked forced to close it.

“It was a huge readjustment to have to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” says Markle, who says that while she “loved sharing her life with people, she loved Harry more.”

Upon joining the royal family, Meghan Markle joined the Instagram account shared by Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate as members of Kensington Palace, but she said she had no control over the posts.

The Duchess of Sussex was particularly concerned about the royal house’s photo policy. “They have a structure in which, if you want to share photos of your child, as a family member you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” explains Markle, referring to the system through which the royal house disseminates material to the media. of British communication. “Why would I give a picture of my son to people who are calling him with that word that starts with ‘n’ (Niggerthe word used in English to refer derogatorily to blacks) before the people who love him?