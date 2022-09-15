Melanie C of the Spice Girls sexually assaulted before the group’s first concert

Melanie C, known as Sporty Spice in the Spice Girls, says she was assaulted by a masseur in Istanbul in 1997.

Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm (known as Sporty Spice in the band) has said she was sexually assaulted by a masseur before the band’s first-ever performance. Chisholm discusses this incident in his new autobiography, Who I Am, and also talked about it on an episode of the How to Fail podcast.

The Spice Girls made their stage debut on October 12, 1997 in Istanbul, Turkey, and Chisholm said the attack happened at a hotel the day before. In the show How to Fail, Chisholm spoke of the excitement she felt heading into that huge gig and how that adrenaline helped her shut down the aggression afterwards.

” We’d never done a full gig before, so obviously we’d been rehearsing for weeks, costume fittings, makeup, hair, all leading up to the climax of everything I’ve ever wanted to do, and what i wanted to beChisholm said. What motivates me is to be on stage, to be an artist. So we were there, the day before the very first Spice Girls show, so I get myself a massage at the hotel, and what happened to me… I kind of buried it, immediately, because he there were other things to focus on. »

Chisholm explained that she ” didn’t want to fuss “, but that she also felt that she did not have ” time to manage which had happened due to the imminence of the show. This decision, she admitted, allowed her to bury the incident for years, and it was not until she wrote Who I Am that it came back to him.

” It came to me in a dream, or I woke up and it was in my headdid she say. And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I hadn’t even thought of putting that in the book.’ Then, of course, I had to wonder if I wanted to reveal it. And I thought to myself that it was really important for me to say it, and to finally face it. »

Although she didn’t go into details about the assault, Chisholm continued, ” I guess, in the sexual assault category, it’s a light version, but I felt violated. I felt very vulnerable. I felt embarrassed. And then I felt uncertain: did I understand correctly? What is happening ? I was in an environment where you undress with a professional person. There were so many thoughts and feelings, and I was like, you know what, I want to talk about this because it affected me. But I buried it, and I’m sure a lot of men and women do. “.

Chisholm publishes Who I Amwhich shares the same name as her 2020 single, on September 15.

John Blisten

Translated by the editor