Meloni and her people evicted from Mediaset networks

Berlusconi angry with the ungrateful “Meloni. Mediaset closes its doors

“She’s an ungrateful one.” Berlusconiin front of the TV, did not like the words of Giorgia Meloni who, still irritated by the final game of the Quirinalehe had just told the microphones of Fourth Republic that she “owes nothing” to the Knight. Less than two days later the attendance of the exponents of Brothers of Italy to broadcasts Mediaset of the whole week. That there is a connection. between the two facts, it is denied by sources close to Arcore. But the story has already sparked controversy and enriched the substantial chapter of the war in the center-right following the re-election of Sergio Mattarella.

Monday evening. During the broadcast of Nicola Porro on Network 4the leader of FdI indulges in a tirade against Matteo Salvini (“His choices were crazy”) and, urged by the conductor, does not spare a sharp consideration towards Silvio Berlusconi: «When I gave him the okay for the presidency of the Republic, I didn’t do it out of deference or submission. Because I owe nothing to Berlusconi in my life ».

The wrath of Berlusconi

This is the key phrase that triggered the political-media challenge: the former prime minister, just out of the hospital, takes it out, and with him the parliamentarians closest to him, Licia Ronzulli And Antonio Tajani. Who shortly afterwards makes an evocative tweet: «Aristotle was walking around teaching his disciples. He was asked by one of them: “Master what is the thing that vanishes first in nature?”. He replied: “Gratitude” ». Shortly thereafter, the story takes a decidedly less philosophical turn. Wednesday, within an hour, the invitations already made for broadcasts are canceled Mediasetto a couple of representatives from Brothers of Italy: Galeazzo Bignami is removed from the guest list of White zone. Elisabetta Gardini from that of Obverse and Reverse.

The press officers of the Brothers of Italy feel motivated by the sudden refusal with the contemporaneity with the Sanremo Festival. A singular motivation that does not convince the Melonians, especially since politicians from other parties regularly participate in the broadcasts. There is more: even skip the participation of Guido Crosettowho is the founder of FdI but is not formally a member, in the episode of Tonight, Italy airing tonight.

