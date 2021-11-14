World

Men and Women, shocking news on Ida Platano: amazed audience

Shocking news on Ida Platano leave the audience of Men and Women speechless: the details that have not escaped the most curious

La Platano for Men and Women (Instagram)

The new episodes of Men and women the fans of the long-lived talk show conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi on Canale Cinque continue to hold their breath. But it was the one who leaked a bomb now Gianni Sperti. The columnist has published stories confirming that, on Saturday 13 November, a new episode of Men and Women was recorded.

The episode, broadcast between November and December, was centered on Ida Platano and the desire to leave the Mediaset talk show. And here it is that precisely in the period of time in which Gianni Sperti has shown that he is engaged in the studies of Men and Women, the Platano has disappeared from social networks.

Is Ida Platano back to Men and Women? The clues would speak clearly

Men and Women, shocking news on Ida Platano
Ida Platano (Instagram)

The last clues would speak clearly. Most likely Ida Platano has returned to Men and Women. The lady, in the lapse of time in which the talk show production recorded a new episode, lost her track on social media and then reappeared with very curious stories.

Platano in a hotel room took up a billboard that reads: “Welcome back Ida”(watch the video here). Well, after the end of her relationship with Diego, it seems that the lady has returned to Men and Women to get back into the game once again. We just have to wait for further signals.

